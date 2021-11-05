PS5 Restock Tracker: Leak Hints Major Christmas Drop!

According to an anonymous source, three jumbo jets stocked with PlayStation 5 gaming consoles recently landed in the U.K. Each jet had almost 50 pallets full of the gaming kit. The source called it "a phenomenal operation" for the incoming Christmas season.

Many fans know that the PS5 gaming console is nearly impossible to find in the market. It often sells out instantly, and resupplies are hard to come by due to microchip shortages. However, Sony might have plans to change that.

PS5 Restock Tracker: Thousands of Units Coming on Christmas?

Sources from The Sun recently revealed an interesting leak. They said Sony had plans to stock U.K. shelves for Christmas. "Sony just wants to keep fans happy after a slew of issues with its new kit, and this is an unprecedented air-lift."

Reportedly, Sony resorted using freighter aircraft for their latest PS5 restock. They worked with the Korean Airlines and Expeditors Cargo Firm for the shipment. The hired jets weighing over 100 tonnes notably have a lot of space for cargo, making enough room for thousands of PS5 units.

On Monday at 2:30 PM, the Korean Air Cargo's Boeing 747 jet officially landed in London. This is the third jet to land within the week. As previously mentioned, each jet carried 50 pallets of cargo. The cargo was later distributed to trucks, with each truck carrying four pallets.

If the rumor proves true, then there should be a lot of PS5 supplies available in U.K. stores. Sales might start anytime between now and the middle of November, according to The Sun. These early purchases should serve shoppers who want a good Christmas gift for December.

Fans, however, should take this information with a pinch of salt and some level of skepticism. Keep in mind that the source is anonymous, so the credibility of the leak is questionable.

At the time of writing, Sony has yet to comment about this recent leak.

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Buy PS5

Keep in mind that the restock might be limited to the U.K. area. Non-residents have to try their luck on other retailers for a PS5 purchase. Below are some of the most popular retailers who might have a few stocks on hand.

Fans are recommended to visit these sites and refresh them constantly for a chance of purchase on the gaming console.

BestBuy: Unfortunately, all BestBuy stocks for PS5 had already sold out at the time of writing. The retailer is long overdue for a restock and might have a few listed later this month.

eBay: Since eBay allows third-party sellers on its system, there are a lot of PS5 stocks available. However, all of them have mark-up prices, ranging between $580 to $1,175.

Newegg: Similar to eBay, most available stocks are sold by third-party. However, customers might also try their luck on the Newegg shuffle system.

Target: Unfortunately, all stocks already sold out in Target. There are no updates for future restock schedules.

Walmart: Fans will be glad to know there are a few units available in Walmart right now! However, be warned, stocks might quickly run out.



