Deadeye 'Valorant' Shooter: 3 Tips to Improve Your Aim Like a Pro

Do you want to be a deadeye "Valorant" shooter? Knowing the right tricks in-game can help you play like a pro in no time. There are three ways you can improve your gameplay.

These three tips require a lot of in-game practice, but they will definitely boost your shooting expertise.

'Valorant' Guide: How to Aim Like a Pro

The first thing you need to know in "Valorant" is how to aim correctly. This is the core mechanic of any shooter game. Depending on your skills, you can get a critical shot, earn a kill, and save your ammo in the process. Properly knowing how to aim will also save you a lot of time.

In a fast gameplay scenario like "Valorant," every second counts. The time it takes for you to aim is enough for another person to pull the trigger and kill you. Keep in mind aiming works both ways. When you know where to aim, you also know how the enemy plans to shoot you. This makes dodging a lot easier if you plan to hide or defend.

Here are the three important "Valorant" suggestions listed by Dot Esports.

3. Aim for the Head Area

It sounds simple, but it is one of the most important tricks to master. Aiming for the head gives you two advantages. A headshot can instantly kill the enemy, and in-close combats, head-height attacks still make enough bullet spray to hit the torso.

This skill is critical, especially during skirmishes. Even when you can't see the enemy, your gun must be ready and aimed at the head area. Although certain circumstances, like crouching enemies, can avoid this kind of attack, the majority of your gameplay must be locked on the character's head-height area.

2. Know the Camp Spots

Have you ever had circumstances where an enemy shoots you in a perfectly hidden area? "How did they know I was here?" Chances are, they don't. However, they are simply ready to shoot on that spot.

One pro tip for long-term gamers is to know the hiding or camping spots on the map. Keep in mind you are not the first person to discover that area. Instead of hiding in the "safe spot," you should always be ready to shoot towards it. Using the earlier tip, aim your gun immediately at head height. Chances are you can convert a camping nook to a farm spot.

1. Crouch Don't Run

Many gamers have this urge to run past heavy fire and reach the objective as soon as possible. The strategy is effective for early game placement. However, during mid-game, especially when firefights are being exchanged, you should try crouching instead of running.

There are three big reasons why you should practice crouching.

First, you avoid the earlier mentioned strategy about headshots. Second, it is extremely hard to aim while running. You have a better chance of killing your enemy with crouch-and-aim tactics than hit-and-run. Lastly, you should save the burst of speed for unexpected enemy encounters.

If crouching is too slow for you, try walking. However, only save your run for objective purposes, and not to secure enemy kills.



