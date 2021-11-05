How Do I Troubleshoot My Samsung Phone? 3 Steps to Activate Safe Mode, Identify If Apps Are Slowing Down Your Phone

Samsung's Galaxy phone lineup includes some of the greatest gadgets on the market. However, as with many high-end mobile devices, users will ultimately run into a problem as both the software and hardware begin to wear out.

This article will help guide users on how to address a variety of problems with your Samsung phone. Hopefully, the suggestions below will help get your Samsung smartphone back in smoother working condition.

If users want to troubleshoot, or whether downloaded apps are causing difficulties with their smartphones, this is made possible by starting it up in Safe mode.

Only the most basic system software will be loaded in Samsung Safe Mode.

Below are the following steps in troubleshooting your Samsung device, according to Samsung itself.

How Do I Troubleshoot My Samsung Phone?

Turn Samsung Safe Mode On

Turn off your Samsung phone. To turn on the device, press and hold the Power key for one or two seconds. Press and hold the Volume down key until the lock screen appears after the Samsung logo appears.

'Safe mode' will appear in the lower-left corner of the screen when the Lock screen is displayed

Turn Samsung Safe Mode Off

Restart your device to exit Safe Mode. Do so by following these steps:

Drag the slider down. Select "Safe Mode Enabled" Choose the option to restart now.

If your device is operating normally in Safe Mode, please delete or update any downloaded apps.

How to Identify If Apps Are Slowing Down Your Phone?

The restricted memory capacity of smartphones is being thrown out the window as more high-performance and graphics-intensive Android apps and games are released.

As a result, many smartphone manufacturers are releasing devices with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

While purchasing a smartphone with more RAM is an excellent approach to improve performance, many Android users cannot afford to do so.

There are various methods for identifying memory-intensive apps.

To speed up your Android phone, you can either kill the apps or delete them. This can help you save even more battery life.

Before you blame games or other resource-intensive apps for draining your phone's battery and slowing it down, keep in mind that the Facebook or Instagram apps are the ones that use up the most power and RAM on any Android device.

This is how to figure out which app is using the most RAM and causing your phone to slow down.

According to Gadgets, here's how to figure out which app is using the most RAM and slowing down your phone.

Go to the Settings menu. Scroll down to storage/memory and tap it. The storage list will show you which apps are taking up the most space on your phone. ... Select 'Memory' and then 'Memory Used by Apps.' In four intervals of three hours, six hours, twelve hours, and one day, the list will show you the "App Usage" of RAM. You'll be able to see which apps are using what percentage of RAM with this information.

