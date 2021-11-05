iPhone 13 5G Upgrade: How to Activate 'Allow More Data' Mode for Super Fast Internet

If you're not happy with your 5G speeds, there's a network setting you should look into.

Allow more data on your iPhone 13 5G Upgrade, Standard Data, and Low Data Mode is available in Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Data Mode.

Even though brief descriptions are provided underneath the three different choices, they do not provide a complete picture of the first option.

Allowing more data on 5G will give you high-quality video and FaceTime calls, as well as allowing your phone to download software updates, stream high-definition Apple TV and Apple Music content, and allow third-party developers to improve their respective apps, according to an Apple support document.

With that, the default setting on this page will vary depending on your carrier and data plan, so double-check that it's set to your liking on your iPhone, as stated by CNET.

How To Use The 5G in Your Apple Device

Certain carriers' 5G cellular networks are compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models.

Learn how to make the most of your iPhone 13 5G Upgrade service, as recommended by Apple.

What you'll require:

A model of the iPhone 13 or a model of the iPhone 12

A 5G-capable service provider

A 5G cellular network1

Use the actual SIM or eSIM that came with your new iPhone. Use the SIM card from your previous iPhone if you don't have one.

In some circumstances, you'll need to contact your carrier to get your old iPhone's SIM card set up for use on a 5G network.

What The 5G Icons Mean

You'll notice a 5G icon in the status bar of your iPhone when you're in an area where your carrier provides 5G coverage and your 5G cellular plan has been activated:

5G. Your carrier's 5G network is available, and your iPhone may use it to connect to the Internet. Not all areas are covered.

5G+ 5G UW. The higher-frequency version of 5G offered by your carrier is available, or your iPhone is connected to that network. Not all areas have access to it.

5G UW. The 5G UC network of your carrier is now accessible. This could include the higher-frequency version of 5G offered by your carrier. Not all areas have access to it.

Learn About iPhone 13 5G

The iPhone's default 5G settings maximize battery life and data use based on your data plan.

In some apps, you may change these settings for when to use 5G and how much data to use.

Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options to find these options. If you're using Dual SIM, navigate to Settings > Cellular, and choose the number for which you wish to update the options.

The Voice & Data

Choose how your iPhone connects to the 5G network, as this can have an impact on battery life.

5G Auto: Smart Data mode is enabled. Your iPhone automatically switches to LTE when 5G speeds don't deliver a markedly better experience, conserving battery life. 5G On: When the 5G network is available, always use it. This may shorten the battery's life. LTE: Even when 5G is available, it only uses the LTE network.

The Data Mode

Allow More Data on 5G: This setting allows apps and system functions to use more data. High-definition content on Apple TV, Apple Music songs and videos, iOS updates over cellular, and automated iCloud backups are among them. Standard: Enables for automated updates and background chores on cellular, as well as standard video and FaceTime quality options. This is usually the default setting. Low Data Mode: By halting routine updates and background chores, this mode can help you save money on Wi-Fi and cellular data.

