iPhone 'Spying Tool?' Woman Finds Live Listen App; Here's What It Can Do

An iPhone feature allows you to listen in on conversations up to 15 meters away and users prefer to call it an iPhone "spying tool."

iPhone Live Listen

Apple released a new feature that is called iPhone Live Listen, which features functions to allow users to listen in on conversations taking place miles away.

The tech giant gained mixed reactions from customers having a device with Live Listen.

One actress was seen complaining on TikTok saying "So basically we're all spies now?!," after discovering the feature on her phone, as reported by New York Post, with some users on the platform taking turns saying how the app can be used to eavesdrop on people's conversations without their knowledge.

However, the iPhone Live Listen feature, which can be added to your iPhone shortcuts, is actually designed as an app for hearing impairment.

App for hearing impairment

According to Apple's website, customers' iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch can act as a microphone for your AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Fit Pro with Live Listen.

Live Listen can be used to help people hear a conversation in a noisy environment, or even someone speaking across the room. The app is meant for people with hearing impairment.

Depending on the range of your wireless headphones or hearing devices, you can still listen to the sound even if you are meters away from your phone.

To turn on the feature, go to Settings, then Accessibility, and then Hearing Devices.

Then, under MFi Hearing Devices, tap the name of your hearing device.

Live Listen may be used with an iOS smartphone that is compatible with Made for iPhone hearing aids.

Written below is how you can use the feature Live Listen based on our needs, as properly instructed by Apple.

Activate Live Listening

Select Hearing Devices from the drop-down menu under Settings > Accessibility. Under MFi Hearing Devices, tap the name of your hearing device. Start Live Listening by pressing the Start button. Place the gadget in front of the person you want to communicate with.

Read Also: iPhone With USB-C Port Selling for $100,000 on eBay: Here's How Can You Make One

Turn off the Live Listen feature

Select Hearing Devices from the drop-down menu under Settings > Accessibility. Under MFi Hearing Devices, tap the name of your hearing device. End Live Listening by pressing the End button.

Take advantage of the Accessibility Shortcut

The Accessibility Shortcut can also be used to toggle Live Listen on and off, as well as control other functions of your hearing aid.

To include Live Listen in the Accessibility Shortcut, press the Home button three times fast. Users should be able yo activate the Accessibility Shortcut.

Then, triple-click the side button on iPhone X and later.

You can accomplish the following with the Accessibility Shortcut:

Start or stop the Live Listening session Look at the battery life. Increase or decrease the volume of one or both hearing aids. Select an audio preset.

Go to Settings > Accessibility, then select Hearing Devices and turn on Control on Lock Screen to use the Accessibility Shortcut from the Lock screen.

If you don't see Live Listen, get assistance

Make sure your iPhone is connected to your hearing aid. It's possible that you'll need to pair or reconnect your hearing aid.

Make that your hearing equipment is listed in the device selection box of the Control Center's playback controls.

If you see another item there, tap it and then choose your hearing aid from the drop-down menu.

Related Article: Apple AirPods 3 Tricks and Tips: Check Remaining iPhone Battery, Read Messages, and More