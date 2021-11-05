DJI Mavic 3: Best Consumer Drone With New Camera System, Includes Two Lenses

The Mavic 3 is DJI's greatest consumer drone to date.

Everything about the all-new DJI Mavic 3 has been updated and revamped, including the camera, range, battery life, and object detection.

The DJI drone is looking fantastic. However, it is priced at $2,199.

New DJI Drone

DJI's next top-of-the-line consumer drone is the Mavic 3. The drone is foldable and has a costly price.

But it does come with a powerful dual-lens camera and significantly improved drone-to-controller communication, which could most likely warrant for its price.

With that, Mavic 3 is without a doubt DJI's best consumer drone to date.

Unfortunately, a few critical features were not available on the pre-launch firmware, so fans will have to wait for a comprehensive evaluation.

DJI Mavic 3 New Specs Rundown

According to TechCrunch, here are the new updates of the all-new DJI Mavic 3 drone:

A custom Hasselblad L2D-20c aerial camera is included in this dual-camera setup. It has a 4/3 CMOS sensor and two lenses: a 24mm prime lens and a 28x hybrid zoom telephoto lens.

Furthermore, this is the first DJI drone with live 1080p/60fps video transmission from the drone to the controller.

With video capabilities of up to 5.1k at 50fps, DCI 4k at 120fps, and 4kat 120fps, Apple ProRes 422 HQ and H.264/H.265 are supported.

Thanks to new, better sensors, the improved vision sensing system can identify anything from.5 to 200 meters away.

Moreover, the flight time has been improved to last for up to 46 minutes (5000 mAh battery)

Read Also: Adobe's AI Effort In Creative Cloud Continues: Improvements In Premiere and Photoshop

Drone With Camera System of Two Lenses

The DJI Mavic 3 has a whole new camera system with two lenses. The primary lens is a beast: a 20 MP 4/3 CMOS sensor, a 24mm prime lens with an 84° field of view, and a 20 MP 4/3 CMOS sensor.

A 162mm telephoto lens with a 28x hybrid zoom is used on the second camera.

The DJI Mavic 3 also gets a great prime lens, thanks to this arrangement, while the dirty work of zooming is delegated to a second camera.

New video formats are supported by the new camera.

As mentioned, Apple ProRes 422 HQ, DCI 4k, and 5.1k are all supported by the Mavic 3.

The Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding, on the other hand, is only available on the more expensive Mavic 3 Cine version, which costs $4,999.

The photographs are beautiful right out of the camera. When industry experts compared the photographs to those taken with the DJI Air 2S, they noticed a difference in the tones and delicacy in the shadows, making the details bright and crisp.

The New Range of the DJI Drone

As stated by the Drone Dj, users will notice two differences between the Mavic 3 and previous models.

For starters, this drone has a lot more reliable communication links. It will be less likely for users to not lose touch with the drone even though it was flying in areas where other drones would have cut out.

The Mavic 3 transmits live footage to the controller at a resolution of 1080p/60, which is twice as fast as previous models.

The greatest transmission range, according to DJI, is 15 kilometers. That's almost 9 miles, giving it a significant range.

Related Article: 2021 MacBook Pro Shows Insane Power in Viral TikTok Video; Opens 89 Apps at Once!