iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Chip Leak Could Prevent Fans from Upgrading

Several iPhone 14 rumors have been circulating online, including about a possible chip upgrade. However, a recent leak declared that this chip shift will not occur--and that the next iPhone would only have a slightly improved chip based on what the iPhone 13 has.

Despite the recent iPhone 14 leak, there are still other things that consumers should look forward to on what the device would bring.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone13: 3nm Chip Would Not be Happening

In a previous report, it has been cited that the chip manufacturer of Apple--which is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)--has been struggling to improve the current 5 nanometers (nm) to meet the expectation for the iPhone 14.

Several iPhone 14 leaks suggested that the upcoming Apple device would have an upgraded 3nm, which is said to be the fastest chip that the tech giant would have on an iPhone. 9toMac also reported that this rumored 3nm chip is expected to produce a powerful and efficient processor without drastically increasing its size.

Despite the good benefits that the chip upgrade would bring to consumers, it is worth noting that there is a possibility that the speculations will not happen.

"The upshot of TSMC's struggles is that the iPhone's processor will be stuck on the same chip manufacturing process for three consecutive years, including next year, for the first time in its history, according to an analysis by The Information of Apple's previous chips. That could in turn cause some customers to put off upgrading their devices for another year and give Apple's competitors a bit more time to catch up," The Information expanded in a report.

Even though the chip shift may not occur, 9to5Mac added that TSMC is still expected to be the first chipmaker to achieve 3nm, beating out Intel and Qualcomm.

On the other hand, the supply chain expert DigiTimes has agreed to the stated report from The Information, per Forbes. DigiTimes explained that the Cupertino-based company will adopt the N4P chip for most of the mobile products that will be released in 2022. The said new chip is an improved version of the existing 5nm production technology used since the iPhone 12.

For background information, TSMC has announced the N4P process on October 26. The newly introduced chip is the third major upgrade to the 5nm variant of TSMC, in which it assures an 11 percent performance gain over the original N5 technology, per Gizmochina. Aside from this, N4P will also provide a 22 percent increase in power efficiency and a six percent increase in transistor density as compared to the N5P.

With these recent rumors, consumers may have been thinking about the battle between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, and whether they should upgrade or not.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Which One Consumers Should Purchase?

Our previous report stated that the iPhone 14 would have a different look as compared to the current iPhone 13 lineup. It is rumored to look like an iPhone 4 crossed with iPhone 12. Aside from its physical look, several leaks also mentioned that the said Apple gadget would be notch-less and would use a punch-hole selfie camera instead.

Apart from the notch-free front, John Prosser, a well-known leaker, shared months ago that the iPhone 14 would lose its rear camera bump to offer a more seamless appearance of the device, per Tom's Guide. In addition, one of the iPhone 14 models would also reportedly include a hole-punch cutout in the front-facing camera, which is not clear if it will be on the Pro models or ordinary ones.

Keep in mind that these are just rumors and speculations since the tech giant has not released a statement yet confirming any of these specs.

