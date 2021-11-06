Walmart Xbox Series X Restock Is Terrible: Frustrated Fans Complain About Broken Site, Queuing System

On Friday, the Xbox Series X restock sale ended as a failure. Many customers complained about the new queuing system. All Xbox Series X consoles also sold out in 40 minutes.

With that, frustrated fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Earlier this week, reliable Twitter Tracker Wario64 announced a Walmart restock update. The tweet said, "PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles at 12 PM PT tomorrow (Nov 5th)."

Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles at 12 PM PT tomorrow (Nov 5th)



PS5 Disc https://t.co/IvSWW25Kpk

PS5 Digital https://t.co/FYMuuH6xY3

XSX https://t.co/lX4KbpbJyK #ad pic.twitter.com/vRbzhI1BSu — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 5, 2021

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock Is Terrible

Due to its high market demand, fans buying the Xbox Series X logged earlier than the scheduled time. Unfortunately, no amount of preparation could save the customers from technical issues.

Traditionally, Walmart releases its stock in 10-minute waves, per Cnet. This means the "available" button appears every 10 minutes. However, Walmart adopted a new strategy for its latest restock sale. It used a queue system for the purchase and checkout process.

Fans found the change a horrible experience because the system showed a lot technical issues.

Fans Complain About Broken Site

One Sony fan said they were in the "waiting room" at 12 PM PT. The queue system said to wait for 22 minutes, but its countdown timer got stuck at 10. Exactly 10 minutes after the freeze, the fan refreshed the webpage, which already sold out all its Xbox Series X!

Attempted to get an Xbox Series X from @Walmart today. Was ready at *exactly* 12pm PT, but was immediately sent to a waiting room. Said the wait time was 22 minutes. It got stuck on 10 minutes for ~10 minutes, then the page refreshed and I had no Xbox Series X. — The G (@nerds_feather) November 5, 2021

Another fan was lucky enough to finish queue time, but it never really mattered. The customer was "unable to add to cart" due to "technical issues."

so i make it through the queue on @Walmart try to add the Xbox series x to my cart pic.twitter.com/Fbfg01RYYk — Ryan Carroll (@rcarrollct) November 5, 2021

These two technical issues brought a lot of frustration to fans. One fan sarcastically thanked Sony for the "fun" experience. The fan also suggested selling the gaming consoles in-store instead.

@Walmart hey thanks for putting a queue on your app for the Xbox series x and then having people wait 30 mins in said queue. Then the app glitches and you lose out. This is so fun! Stop doing this and just send them to the stores and allow one per household. Done. — Rebecca Graham (@rebeccapgraham1) November 5, 2021

Another Walmart issue that buyers complained about was being pushed out of the queue system automatically. The fan could only speculate the reason why.

Boooo, was in queue to get an XBox Series X with @Walmart , then it booted me out... Or they were all gone... I'm going to guess they were all gone. Yeah, we'll go with that. — Michael Flotten (@Flottdog) November 5, 2021

One dissapointed fan emphasized the difference between sold-out stocks and flawed queuing system. "I understand if the Xbox Series X sells out." However, this incident could be blamed on lousy webpage management.

@Walmart I understand if the Xbox Series X sells out but the queue system was broken. Stuck for 15 minutes with 10 minutes to go. When my spot was up for purchase I got options check for local availability, sold out & finally add to cart, which always produced an error /smh pic.twitter.com/000PyggQeT — David Gaxiola (@gaxiola) November 5, 2021

One fan waited close to an hour for this sale, and yet no prize in the end.

@Walmart not making the best case for getting Walmart plus. The Xbox series x drop today was terrible. Waiting in line for an hour only to be told cannot add to cart at the end. — Glicko (@aestheticglicko) November 5, 2021

Maybe fans will have better luck on PS5 instead.

Anybody just try to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X from Walmart? We tried for Xbox and let's just say we weren't successful — Podcast Now (@PodcastNow15) November 5, 2021

It is worth noting that a new rumor teased a major PS5 restock drop for Christmas. Retailers in the U.K. might sell thousands of gaming consoles in the coming weeks. Full details for this exciting restock update is available on this article.



