Walmart Xbox Series X Restock Is Terrible: Frustrated Fans Complain About Broken Site, Queuing System

On Friday, the Xbox Series X restock sale ended as a failure. Many customers complained about the new queuing system. All Xbox Series X consoles also sold out in 40 minutes.

With that, frustrated fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Earlier this week, reliable Twitter Tracker Wario64 announced a Walmart restock update. The tweet said, "PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles at 12 PM PT tomorrow (Nov 5th)."

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock Is Terrible

Due to its high market demand, fans buying the Xbox Series X logged earlier than the scheduled time. Unfortunately, no amount of preparation could save the customers from technical issues.

Traditionally, Walmart releases its stock in 10-minute waves, per Cnet. This means the "available" button appears every 10 minutes. However, Walmart adopted a new strategy for its latest restock sale. It used a queue system for the purchase and checkout process.

Fans found the change a horrible experience because the system showed a lot technical issues.

Fans Complain About Broken Site

One Sony fan said they were in the "waiting room" at 12 PM PT. The queue system said to wait for 22 minutes, but its countdown timer got stuck at 10. Exactly 10 minutes after the freeze, the fan refreshed the webpage, which already sold out all its Xbox Series X!

Another fan was lucky enough to finish queue time, but it never really mattered. The customer was "unable to add to cart" due to "technical issues."

These two technical issues brought a lot of frustration to fans. One fan sarcastically thanked Sony for the "fun" experience. The fan also suggested selling the gaming consoles in-store instead.

Another Walmart issue that buyers complained about was being pushed out of the queue system automatically. The fan could only speculate the reason why.

One dissapointed fan emphasized the difference between sold-out stocks and flawed queuing system. "I understand if the Xbox Series X sells out." However, this incident could be blamed on lousy webpage management.

One fan waited close to an hour for this sale, and yet no prize in the end.

Maybe fans will have better luck on PS5 instead.

It is worth noting that a new rumor teased a major PS5 restock drop for Christmas. Retailers in the U.K. might sell thousands of gaming consoles in the coming weeks. Full details for this exciting restock update is available on this article.


