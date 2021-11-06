Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Leaks Reveal Design Change, 10.5 Inch Display: Unisoc T618 Processor, Benchmarks and MORE

Official press renders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 appear to confirm earlier leaks.

The public has first seen Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 leaks way back in September, followed by a complete spec sheet a few weeks later.

The Samsung Tab will be a new low-cost tablet featuring a 10.5" LCD that will supposedly be priced at about $260.

Samsung's new tablet will be driven by a Unisoc T618 engine, whereas the previous model was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

Fans are also anticipating the company to sell variants of the tablet with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specs

The press renders for the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 essentially validate earlier reports.

As seen in the image above, only the device's front side is visible. It's shown in both portrait and landscape orientations, and it corresponds to CAD-based renders that appeared earlier this year.

According to Android Headlines, on the right-hand side of the device, you'll find the power/lock, volume up, and volume down keys.

There will be plenty of bezels on this tablet for you to hold. Meanwhile, the sides of this device will be almost entirely flat.

The backside of the device, which houses a single camera, was also seen in CAD-based renders.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is set to be released soon. However, the item will probably certainly come before the end of the year. Its specifications were also recently revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Design

A 10.5-inch display will be featured on the Galaxy Tab A8. The panel will be a fullHD+ LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the set will have quad speakers as well as Dolby Atmos capability.

Fast charging and a 7,040mAh battery were also mentioned in rumors. With that, the gadget is likely to come with 15W wired charging, although Samsung could surprise us.

Moreover, the packaging will also feature a 3.5mm headphone port.

Now, let's talk about the cameras. On the rear, there will be a single 8-megapixel camera, and on the front, there will be a 5-megapixel camera.

According to GSMarena, the gadget will be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset. This is an eight-core 12nm processor.

Samsung will produce a WiFi-only version of the tablet, as well as one with LTE connectivity.

Processor Unisoc T618

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618.

The tab will come with two options: the Wi-Fi-only SM-X200 and the LTE-enabled SM-X205.

As reported by Brad Linder of Liliputing, the Galaxy Tab A8 will go into general production in mid-December, according to Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, while the higher-end and OLED-equipped Tab S8+ and S8 Ultra slates will go into mass production in late January.

As a result, a presentation of the Tab A8 in January or February appears reasonable.

