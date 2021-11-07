Nintendo Building Next-Gen Gaming Console: New Integrated Hardware-Software System Teased

Nintendo is currently working on its next push for an integrated hardware-software gaming system that would expand its business in building and marketing such gaming devices.

The Japanese gaming giant, however, remained mum on when these devices would roll-out.

Nintendo Gives Vague Details About New Console Product Details, Release Date

In an investor presentation, Nintendo vaguely set the release of its new console for "20XX," adding that the company was growing its core business of "creating unique integrated hardware-software products." Nintendo's Switch console, which was introduced in 2017, allowed users to link their Nintendo accounts to the device, which offered a solid foundation of keeping strong relationships with customers.

While it did confirm about the new console's ongoing development, Nintendo remained silent when pressed on for other details about the device. The company executives said in a question and answer session that Nintendo is "still going through internal discussion on concept, timing," among others.

Fans Speculate Rumored Switch 2 as the Next-Gen Console

Many Nintendo fans are speculating that this console is actually the Nintendo Switch 2, after the rumored Switch Pro had been shelved and replaced with the recently released Switch OLED as the upgraded hybrid Nintendo console, Tom's Guide reported. There have been rumors that developers are receiving developer kits for upgraded Switch hardware, which is supposedly set for release in 2023.

In the investor presentation, however, Nintendo stressed that the current Switch is in the "middle phase" of its product life. Because of this, it is highly unlikely that the company would release an upgraded Switch anytime soon.

Nintendo also admitted in the presentation that further rollouts of the current Switch and Switch OLED consoles were hampered by the global chip shortage. This reduced their shipping forecasts for the Nintendo Switch hardware by 1.4 million units to 24 million units.

Nintendo Switch Forecasts Down Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage

Earlier, a Nikkei Asia report said that Nintendo would be releasing 20 percent fewer Switch consoles than originally forecasted due to the chip crisis together with increased demand for the product, especially during the pandemic.

Its 24-million unit forecast had already been lowered from an original 30-million target for the current fiscal year through March 2022.

Nintendo Sales, Profits Fall, But Execs Remain Upbeat

Sales and profits for the first half of the fiscal year 2022 has also been impacted. Sales is down 18.9 percent, from 769.5 billion Japanese yen ($6.78 billion) in the same period in FY 2021 to 624.2 billion yen ($5.5 billion). Net profits also slid 19.4 percent, from 213.1 billion yen ($1.88 billion) in the first half of FY 2021 to 171.8 billion yen ($1.51 billion).

Nintendo sales and profits surged in the first half of the last fiscal year due to the release of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

Despite this, Nintendo remained upbeat, emphasizing that the results for the current fiscal year so far "remained at a high level, in line with our expectations."

