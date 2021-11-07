Snapdragon 898 Phones: Samsung S22 Might Lose to Xiaomi, Motorola

A leaked photo of the Snapdragon 898 chip has been circulating online. The Samsung Galaxy S22, set to be unveiled in February 2022, claims to be the first Android phone to have the latest Qualcomm chip.

However, the chip leaker added that both Xiaomi and Motorola will be releasing an Android phone that has Snapdragon 898 this year, beating the said release date of the Samsung S22 next year.

Snapdragon 898 Phones: Everything Android Users Must Know

Twitter user @chat_station claimed that the Snapdragon 898 chip will be introduced at the end of the year, but not by Samsung.

Moto’s Snapdragon 898 machine is also confirmed to debut at the end of the year. It is said that they are still preparing to cooperate with Xiaomi grabs the start... — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) November 5, 2021

For background information, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is the anticipated successor to the Snapdragon 888 and 888 Plus processors, which have been used by every flagship Android phone released in 2021, per Tom's Guide. The said Android phones that contain Snapdragon 888 include the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and 5 Pro, Sthe amsung Galaxy S21 lineup, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 and more.

In addition to the posted leak by Digital Chat Station, Daily Pioneer has shared a detailed information about the latest Qualcomm chip. They stated that it will sport a tri-cluster configuration with a Cortex-X2 prime core clocked at 3.0 GHz, three Cortex-A710 based cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four efficiency-oriented Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.79 GHz.

Aside from this, Snapdragon 898 could also include an all-new Adreno 730 GPU, which is projected to increase graphics performance significantly above the Adreno 660 included in the Snapdragon 888 and 888 plus processors.

Daily Pioneer added that the chip would include a new X65 5G modem and be manufactured on a 4nm technology.

Despite how good the Qualcomm chip is, Twitter user @UniverseIce stated that the first benchmarks of the chip is underwhelming, as it only offers a 15 percent speed boost from the current generation of Qualcomm chips.

Snapdragon898 Geekbench5

1200/3900 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2021

Moreover, Twitter user @TechHub67 stated that the shown benchmark of the Snapdragon 898 is behind the performance of the A14 Bionic chip used on the iPhone 12.

However, Tom's Guide added that this comparison was unfair since the Snapdragon 898 was tested based on an unreleased and unoptimized technology, while the Apple device can get significant speed advantages by building both the hardware and software together.

On the other hand, it is also worth noting that Apple has its own chip manufacturer as compared to other Android phones available in the market that does not have their own chip provider.

Read Also: 2022 Toyota Tundra Price Confirmed: Why Is It More Expensive Than Ram 1500, Silverado 1500?

What are the Expected Snapdragon 898 Phones?

Per Android Central, the tipster leaked that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone to use the Snapdragon 898 CPU, while Motorola is also expected to introduce a Snapdragon 898-powered phone before the end of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to use the leaked Qualcomm chip as well, although in selected areas only such as the United States and China. The Samsung S22 series phones in overseas markets will be using the Exynos 2200 chip.

Most importantly, several reports speculated that the Snapdragon 898 will probably be unveiled on November 30 this year, per Daily Pioneer.

Related Article: Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced: New AI Engine, 3GHz CPU, and More Qualcomm Upgrades