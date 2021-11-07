2022 Toyota Tundra Price Confirmed: Why Is It More Expensive Than Ram 1500, Silverado 1500?

The 2022 Toyota Tundra price is much more expensive than the Ram 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, but there's a good reason why.

Several reports stated that its standard engine outperforms the standard engine of other trucks available in the market---which makes the price for the 2022 Toyota Tundra lineup a bit reasonable.

2022 Toyota Tundra Price and Comparison

According to Auto Evolution, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, as well as Ford Motors are selling cheaper half-ton pickups in the market. In terms of its price, the Ford F-150 starts at $29,290, while the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a starting price of $29,300 as of writing. Meanwhile, the price of Ram 1500 starts at $32,795.

On the other hand, the 2022 Toyota Tundra price for its base model SR starts at $37,645, which is considered as the most affordable model in the lineup, per Motor Trend. The stated base model is $2,175 more expensive than Tundra SR last year.

Regardless of the 2022 Toyota Tundra price, its standard engine outperforms the standard engines of its American competitors, per Auto Evolution. The latest Tundra lineup produces 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) of torque for the SR grad, while the higher-end models have 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque (650 Nm).

Auto Evolution also added that the force-fed V6 is a 3.4 even though Toyota calls it a 3.5.

In contrast to the 2022 Toyota Tundra engine, Cnet stated that the 2022 Ram 1500 produces 305 horsepower through its 3.6-liter V6 engine. Meanwhile, the base engine for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 only produces 310 horsepower on its 2.7-liter high-output turbo 4-cylinder, per Down East Toyota.

With regards to the towing capacity, the latest Toyota Tundra truck can tow up to 12,000 pounds, beating the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that has a towing capacity of 9,500 pounds, and the 2022 Ram 1500 which can only tow up to 7,740 pounds.

Motor Trend has shared a detailed list of the 2022 Toyota Tundra Price.

The Tundra SR with an RWD, Double Cab, and a 6.5-ft bed costs $37,645.

The Tundra SR with a 4WD, CrewMax, and a 5.5-ft bed costs $42,695.

The Tundra SR5 with an RWD, Double Cab, and a 6.5-ft bed costs $42,450.

The Tundra SR5 with a 4WD, CrewMax, and a 6.5-ft bed costs $48,810.

The Tundra Limited with an RWD, CrewMax and a 5.5-ft bed costs $50,595.

The Tundra Limited with a 4WD, CrewMax, and a 6.5-ft bed costs $53,925.

The Tundra Platinum with an RWD, CrewMax and a 5.5-ft bed costs $58,685.

The Tundra Platinum with a 4WD, CrewMax, and a 6.5-ft bed costs $62,015.

The Tundra 1794 Edition with an RWD, CrewMax and a 5.5-ft bed costs $59,385.

The Tundra 1794 Edition with a 4WD, CrewMax, and a 6.5-ft bed costs $62,715.

To give much clarity, Sweeny Chevrolet stated that a double cab is bigger than an extended cab but smaller than a crew cab.

2022 Toyota Tundra Engine and Specs

For those who are curious to know more about the 2022 Toyota Tundra engine, Auto Evolution furthered that the i-Force Max is an optional parallel hybrid with an electric motor that does most of the work at lower speeds, which means that once the speed exceeds 18 miles per hour or 29 kilometers per hour, the engine runs continuously for optimum mid- and high-speed performance.

The electric motor, which is housed within the bell housing between the 3.4-liter V6 and 10-speed transmission, assists the internal combustion engine for a total system output of 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm). This only means that the 2022 Toyota Tundra owners with an added i-Force Max will experience more power as compared to the base model.

In terms of its specs, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is the first Toyota vehicle to feature the new Toyota Audio Multimedia software, which looks great on either the optional 14-inch (36-cm) touchscreen or the standard 8-inch (20-cm) display, per our previous report.

