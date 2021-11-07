Will There Be S21 FE? Massive Leak Reveals Exact Samsung S21 FE Release Date!

The Samsung S21 FE release date might come earlier than fans' expectations. A rumor has claimed that it could launch at CES 2022, some time in early January.

Many Samsung fans eagerly wait out for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. This is the budget-alternative smartphone for the Samsung flagship S21 Series. Notably, S21 FE will also carry out the legacy of the popular Galaxy S20 FE. Experts expect the S21 FE to sell out decently in the market.

For reference, Samsung "FE" is an abbreviation for "fan edition." FE smartphones generally offer the same flagship smartphone features but with a few downgrades to make them cheaper. The changes usually apply to smartphone casing, display resolution or camera system.

Will There Be S21 FE? Samsung S21 FE Release Date on January 2022

Leaker and Tech analyst Jon Prosser posted an interesting rumor for the Samsung S21 FE release date. Last month, he tweeted Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launching in January and Samsung Galaxy S22 in February.

Prosser tweeted another update on Sunday, further supporting his first tweet. He leaked the schedule for the S21 FE as follows:

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022

Samsung S21 FE Launch Event

According to the leaker, Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on January 4 to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE. Unlike its usual pattern, Samsung will not accept pre-orders for the device. Instead, consumers have to try their luck with the January 11 launch date. Stocks might sell out on a first come, first serve basis.

It is also worth noting that the rumored S21 launch date falls close to Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 on January 5. Admittedly, Samsung never announced a Galaxy smartphone on CES, so this might be the first experience.

Samsung S21 FE Specs and Features

Although the official information for the smartphone is yet to be released, AndroidPolice recorded a few specs for the incoming S21 FE.

Samsung S21 FE might feature a single-piece rear, possibly a polycarbonate casing. It might use the same triple-camera array found on the S21 series. Unfortunately, there are no mentions of a MicroSD card slot and dual sim functionality.

The upcoming FE device is also said to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. It might come with four color options. Fortunately, the incoming S21 FE might retain the mainline Snapdragon 888 chipset. More details relating to the smartphone should be available the closer it gets to the release date.

Keep in mind that all these information are leaks and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. These are unofficial specs, so details are subject to change. Readers should take in this article with a pinch of salt and some level of skepticism.



