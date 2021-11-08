'Animal Crossing' DLC Bug Causes Gameplay Issues: How to Fix Problem While Waiting for Patch Release

Have you encountered a bug while playing the latest "Animal Crossing" DLC? Nintendo has released an official statement regarding this matter, providing a way to fix the issue while they wait for the patch release.

'Animal Crossing' DLC Bug Affects Gameplay

In a statement released by Nintendo Europe, they acknowledged the concerns regarding the "Animal Crossing" gameplay issues that players have encountered after attempting to remodel an island resident's home.

"If you have downloaded the Happy Home Paradise DLC and unlocked the ability to remodel resident homes on your island by talking to Tom Nook at Resident Services, you may experience gameplay issues if you request to remodel a resident's home while the gates at your airport are open," Nintendo furthered on the statement.

In addition to this, Nintendo UK posted a Twitter thread addressing the issue. They recommended that "Animal Crossing" players should avoid attempting to rebuild an island resident's home while the airport's gates are open. If the airport gates are locked, players will not be able to have any gameplay bugs when remodeling the residences of the population of their island.

If you encounter these gameplay bugs, please end your play session, close the game and re-launch it. Your save file will not be affected. A patch to fix this issue will be released this month. We apologise for the inconvenience.

Nintendo, however, did not that the vacation homes in the "Animal Crossing" DLC can be remodeled without experiencing any issues.

On a positive note, the Japanese video game company assured their players that a patch for the "Animal Crossing" bug will be released in November 2021. Since there is no specific date of the patch release, Nintendo shared some steps for players to resolve the encountered bug in the meantime.

How to Fix 'Animal Crossing' Bug While Waiting For Patch Release

In case players have encountered the bug, Nintendo advised the players to end their play session, then close the game and re-launch "Animal Crossing." If players are worried about their saved file, the game developer clarified that the file saved, such as the island or residents, will not be affected by doing the stated steps.

Players must keep in mind that if a bug has occurred, it will not affect other players who were visiting their island, and any alterations made to an island resident's home throughout the remodeling process will take effect the next day. However, if players submit a new request, the home will be successfully redesigned.

For background information, Happy Home Paradise is a paid "Animal Crossing" DLC, in which it essentially incorporates the home-decorating activity of Happy Home Designer, a 3DS Animal Crossing spin-off into its core game, per Eurogamer.

Cnet added that it is the first and only paid expansion of the "Animal Crossing." it has similarities to the Happy Home Designer offshoot game for the Nintendo 3DS. Aside from this, the extension allows players to take on jobs constructing dream holiday homes for the characters.

In terms of its price, the said "Animal Crossing" DLC costs $25, but gamers who subscribe to the recently announced Nintendo Switch online expansion pack will have the game for free.

The Happy Home Paradise extension was released alongside a free 2.0 update that has new features to the original game, including cooking DIY recipes and Brewster's cafe.

