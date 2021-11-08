'Eternals' Post-Credit Scene, Easter Eggs: Marvel References, Thanos' Brother and MORE

Many Marvel fans had mixed feelings about the latest "Eternals" movie. However, a lot of exciting content was cleverly hidden inside of it. The easter eggs gave a lot of nods to the previous MCU instalments, while the "Eternals" post-credit scene also teased about Eros, Black Knight and Blade!

The "Eternals" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe reinterpreted the comic book series of Jack Kirby from 1970. Both featured a group of superpowered people co-existing on Earth since ancient times. However, the "Eternals" movie added a twist by referencing the other earlier Marvel films.

Being the latest MCU flick, "Eternals" had a lot of history to reference. Some nods were pretty obvious, while others were seamlessly hidden. Even better, it teased about exciting future projects.

'Eternals' Easter Eggs and Reviews: Different References

Keep in mind that there are several easter eggs hidden in the movie. This article will only feature some of the most interesting ones. The information is taken from sources like Collider and Screencrush. Also, be warned, major spoilers ahead!

Eternals History

Interestingly, the movie acknowledged a lot of history from the comics. The Eternals believed they came from Olympia, but it was later revealed that they were synthetic beings created by Arishem in the World-Forge. However, Olympia exists. According to the comics, it is a mystical city hidden on Earth, some times in Greece or Antarctica. In the distant past, the Eternals took refuge in Olympia after their home city Titanos got destroyed.

The movie also briefly mentioned the iconic Thanos snap that wiped out half of the universe's population. The incident is apparently called "The Blip" by MCU.

Eternals, Asgardians and Superman

Keep in mind that MCU is an extremely big world, so unique connections can also happen. Marvel wittily featured the existence of pop cultures like DC comic books, films and TV shows in the scene when Phastos' son asked Ikaris if he was Superman.

MCU also acknowledged the existence of Eternals since the Battle of Tonsberg, where Odin fought against Laufey and the Frost Giants to protect humanity. Kingo and Gilgamesh apparently played a huge part and met Thor when he was still a child.

Read Also: Lego Titanic Price, Release Date: Here's Your Last Chace to Pre-Order Epic 9,090-Piece Set!

'Eternals' Post-Credit Explained

If the previously mentioned easter eggs were not enough, Marvel fans would be happy to know that "Eternals" teased a lot of future movies in its post-credit scene. The post-credit showed Eros, Black Knight and Blade.

According to Gamerant, the post-credit scene introduced Pip the Troll and Eros, the latter also known as Starfox and the brother of Thanos. Admittedly, both had minor roles in the Infinity Gauntlet storyline, so it's unknown what kind of development they will make in the future.

A second easter egg was teased with Dane Whitman. After Arishem abducted Sersi, Dane was seen opening an ancient chest with a magic sword. This is the cursed weapon called Ebony Blade, the iconic weapon of the Marvel Black Knight. Apparently, Dane was hiding a second identity!

Lastly, just when Dane was about to pick up the blade, a voice asked, "sure you're ready for that, Mr. Whitman?" Gamerant confirmed the voice was Mahershala Ali, the star for the MCU upcoming "Blade" movie.



Related Article: Famous YouTuber MrBeast Shares His Thumbnail Strategy to Get Those YouTube Clicks: Here's How