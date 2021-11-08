Twitter Video Length Limit: How to Fix 'Your Video File Is Not Compatible' Error

Twitter is an internationally popular online microblogging and social networking platform, and it is currently exploding with video content. Videos receive more retweets than tweets that include photographs or GIFs.

However, the rules for Twitter videos are a little more stringent.

Due to several constraints, you may be unable to transmit a Twitter video.

Furthermore, Twitter Video Length Limit is something to reconsider when uploading video content. Some users have complained about the "Your Video File Is Not Compatible" error on Twitter.

Poor network speed, defective video, and an unsupported video standard or format are all reasons why Twitter won't upload video. The third is the primary reason for Twitter's failure to upload media.

How To Resolve "Your Video File Is Not Compatible" on Twitter

If you are unable to upload the video to Twitter due to the error "Your video file is not compatible," you must cut the length of the video and control it within 140 seconds, as indicated by the prompt box that appears when you click "Tweet."

Online-video-cutter.com is a simple online video editor that focuses on cutting videos instantly, as well as crop/rotate/loop/stabilize/record video, adjust resolution/speed/volume, remove logo, and add picture.

Right now, users simply need its Trim feature to solve Twitter "won't upload video" issue.

Online Video Trimming for Twitter Uploading:

Browse this website: https://online-video-cutter.com/. Drop the video from Twitter into the page and wait for it to be analyzed. Make a mark on the timeline with the marker. To delete unneeded bits, set the starting and finishing points so that the time is less than 2 minutes and 2 seconds. To encode the video, click "Save" in the lower right corner. Save your cut video to your computer's hard drive.

What is the best way to post long videos on Twitter?

On Twitter, you can submit videos that are longer than 140 seconds, but the video you upload must be:

MOV or MP4

512MB or less (for personal accounts), 1GB or less (for business accounts)

For up to ten minutes

To upload these longer videos on the platform, here's what you need to do:

Go to ads.twitter.com for more information. Fill in the information for your credit card. (There is no cost.) After that, select "Creatives" > "Videos" from the top menu bar. Select the long video from your computer by clicking the "Upload your first video" button. Create a video tweet. On Twitter, you can preview and share your long video.

Twitter Uploading Media Failed: A One-Stop Solution

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac can always assist you if you are unable to post a video to Twitter for whatever reason.

It's an all-in-one tool that can handle practically any Twitter video requirement. It can download videos from Twitter, convert them to Twitter-friendly formats, adjust video and audio characteristics, and shorten them.

It has advanced significantly in the field of multimedia file conversion, and it is now far more capable than internet applications.

The program has the ability to:

Convert an unlimited number of videos to MP4, MOV, and more 300+ formats at once.

Download videos from Twitter, YouTube, Bilibili, and over 1000 more websites.

Change the file codec, channel, aspect ratio, frame rate, and resolution, among other things.

Delete a section of your Twitter video

You can crop the Twitter video to any size you like.

The video should be rotated

Effects, subtitles, and watermarks can all be added to a Twitter video.

DVD to Twitter ripper

