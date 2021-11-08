YouTube Gets a Beta Test Feature for Shorts: TikTok vs Shorts Comparison

With the future of TikTok in the US is undetermined, YouTube announced the launch of YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience.

Users in India will be able to submit 15-second or shorter short-form videos utilizing a new set of creative tools that include a multi-segment camera, speed options, as well as a timer and countdown element, akin to TikTok.

Furthermore, the films can be paired to music, thanks to YouTube's access to a huge archive of tunes, which it claims will continue to grow over time.

YouTube Shorts

The multi-segment camera allows users to merge multiple video segments into a single short clip.

Other controls enable YouTube creators to be more creative than if they simply pressed the "record" button.

These are features that Instagram just copied for its own TikTok competitor, Reels, and which are now standard in the TikTok video recording interface.

New Feature Tested In India

Considering India is such a large market where Chinese-owned TikTok has already been banned, YouTube believes that India would be the first country to receive YouTube Shorts when it starts.

The service will, however, be expanded to new markets in the future.

YouTube, on the other hand, did not specify a timeline for when this will happen.

Furthermore, YouTube will introduce a new watch experience, akin to TikTok, that will allow you to swipe vertically through YouTube Shorts.

The video sharing platform has already added a new row to its site for watching short videos, and the new watch experience, according to the company, will make it much easier to watch such films and discover new ones.

YouTube's New Product

YouTube announced earlier this summer that it would start testing a short-form video feature, although gave little to no details, such as the name of the service.

The test would require filming 15-second films on both iOS and Android, but only with a small number of producers, according to YouTube at the time.

According to TechCrunch, this previous attempt was part of the Shorts offering, and the company has been testing with a multi-segment camera globally.

It is rumored to include the option to record while listening to music, speed adjustments, a timer, and a countdown.

TikTok vs Shorts

According to Screen Rant, despite the fact that they both contain creator monetization options, they are vastly different.

Shorts have a 'Shorts fund,' whereas TikTok has Shoutouts and Digital Gifts.

Shorts are limited to 15 seconds, whereas TikTok videos can last up to three minutes.

Users can add video captions to their TikToks in the bottom left corner. Shorts, on the other hand, allows users to add a video title, which can be found in the same place as a TikTok caption, as well as a video description, which can only be viewed by clicking the three dots above the link button and selecting 'Description.'

Shorts only has filters that alter the brightness, tone, temperature, and other aspects of the video, but TikTok has a large library of filters, including AR effects and green screen effects.

The 'private' video option on Shorts allows producers to choose who sees their film. The 'private' video option on TikTok, on the other hand, allows only the creator to see the video.

YouTube has a big music catalog in general. As a result, Shorts has a significant advantage over TikTok, as the platform's vast audio collection provides users with an excess of popular and unknown songs to pick from, probably more than TikTok currently offers, as stated by Vamp.

