2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Speed, Horsepower, Engine: Just How Powerful Is It?

With its new V8 engine ramping up performance, the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is both a chic head-turner and, more than everything, a ferocious speedster.

To prove this, someone at the Corvette Forum uploaded an image that revealed just how fast it can go.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Speed, Enhanced Engine, Horsepower and Specs

The image showed a sign placed next to the vehicle being exhibited somewhere in the U.S. The sign indicated that the Corvette Z06 speed hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds, and go on to the next quarter-mile in just 10.6 seconds.

These figures haven't been released by the manufacturer previously. They conform to enthusiasts' expectations of the new Corvette model, since the standard C8 Corvette Stringray could reach 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and hits the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds.

The quarter-mile-time of the Z06 is also slightly better than the 10.95-seconds of the Corvette C7 generation model, breaking its speed record.

Unlike the Mustang or the Camaro, General Motors' speed monster is powered by a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 that carries a flat-plane crank, which produces 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. This makes the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever in a commercially manufactured car.

Read Also: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Specs, Design, Price, Release Date: GM Scheduled to Debut New Car on October

The engine, codenamed LT6, can hit a high of 8,600 revolutions per minute. It is derived from the previous LT 5.5 iteration that Corvette Racing uses in the C8.R endurance racing car.

The Z06 engine specs outclasses the Ford GT's 550 hp by a wide margin, Forbes stressed in a report. It is also better than the Mustang GT350, and generates 20 more horsepower than the most powerful Chevrolet Camaro.

Other 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Specs

The Corvette Z06 also features forged aluminum pistons, titanium connecting rods, dual throttle bodies, and four-into-two-into one stainless steel exhaust headers, Carscoops reported. Attached to the engine is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that handles the rear wheels, where the Z06's power is also routed. No manual option is available.

The Z06 also offers significant aerodynamic and suspension enhancements derived from C8.R sports car.

Autoevolution emphasized that those neck-breaking stats were made possible by the model's Z07 performance package that includes unique chassis tuning, specific Magnetic Ride Control settings and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber.

These ultra-sticky tires are expanded by carbon-fiber wheels, which are a bit lighter than standard forged-aluminum wheels. Chevrolet indicated that the Z06 has a dry weight of 3,434 pounds (1,561 kilograms) with the Z07 performance package and carbon-fiber wheels.

Unlike its predecessors, the C8 Z06 is very much faster in a straight line due to its rear-biased weight distribution and the dual-clutch transmission. Also found in the Maserati MC20, the Z06's fast-shifting transaxle revs up to a shorter final drive than the Stingray, which further improves its acceleration.

The new Z06 derives from the C8 mid-engine design for the 2020 model year, offering supercharged performance that could beat the C7 range of specs. It combines superb race-optimized power, technology and design in a sports car that further carries Chevrolet's winning pedigree of high-performance vehicles.

Related Article: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Leaked Specs and Performance: Faster Than Corvette Z06