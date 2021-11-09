Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Leak Reveals Major Design Change: No Headphone Jack?

For those who are waiting for some new reports about the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, a notable leaker has disclosed that the upcoming Samsung device will have no headphone jack.

Aside from that, it is worth noting that the refresh rate will remain the same as the Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Leak: No Headphone Jack

According to known leaker @OnLeaks in partnership with Digit, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a nearly identical design to the Galaxy A52, with the exception that the rear panel is flat and does not curve around the edges.

In terms of its camera, the camera hump has reportedly been refined from the A52 and appears to be an extension of the back panel. In addition, Samsung Galaxy A53 is said to have a smooth curve that surrounds the camera module, providing a seamless look and feel.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy device is alsoalleged to have a quad-camera array on the back and a punch-hole notch cutout for the selfie camera on the front. Digit added that some earlier rumors stated that the device is expected to have a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide angle, and a 5MP macro lens

Meanwhile, the size of the device has been speculated to be slightly slimmer than the Galaxy A52, which measures 8.14 mm thick and 9.73 mm with the rear camera hump.

Surprisingly, the 3.5mm audio port has reportedly been removed from the Samsung Galaxy A53, which could means that Samsung consumers must rely either on the Type-C adapter or wireless earphones. Olt News added that this is not the first time that Samsung has ditched the 3.5mm port on a low-end phone since the tech giant did make the same omission to the Galaxy M52s.

Aside from OnLeaks and Digit, Michel Groenheijde of the Galaxy Club claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A53 would be offered in at least four colors next year. In addition to black and white, a light blue and orange version would be available in the lineups.

"We spotted the Galaxy A50 in a 'coral orange' color at the time (2019). We haven't yet decided whether the A53's orange will be similar," Groenheijde furthered.

Read Also: Clubhouse App Android, iOS: How to Use 'Replay,' Best Features of New Tool

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specs

In a separate report, Digit provided a list of the rumored Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs for fans to have an idea of what to expect from the new device.

In terms of its chipset, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. For those who are not familiar with the stated chip, Android Central shared that it is the latest mobile chipset for premium mid-range devices, which improves overall CPU performance by 40 percent as well as faster graphics performance by another 40 percent over the previous version.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the said device would have a Super AMOLED display feature while retaining the same 120Hz refresh rate display on the A52.

Unfortunately, the battery life only offers up to 4,000mAh, which is relatively lower than the previous Samsung Galaxy A52 that has 4,5000mAh.

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date, Price Leaked: Early 2022 Launch, Cheaper Price Teased!