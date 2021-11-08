'Fortnite' Travis Scott Emote Deleted: Why Did Epic Games Remove It?

Epic Games showed its sympathy to the victims of the Astroworld concert tragedy by removing the "Fortnite" Travis Scott Emote from the Daily store. However, some players are asking if the skin and cosmetics will be completely removed from the game.

As many fans would know, Travis Scott collaborated with "Fortnite" on numerous occasions. The game currently has a lot of in-game content themed after the rapper:

Outfit: Travis Scott

Back Blink: Cactus Jack

Outfit: Astro Jack

Back Bling: Astroworld

Glider: Astroworld Cyclone

Wrap: Goosebumps

Harvesting Tool: Diamond Jack

Wallpaper

Emote: Out West

Notably, the bestseller Travis Scott-themed content is actually his emote "Out West," which was based on a popular TikTok dance of the song. This item, which was supposed to be in the current "Daily Item Shop" rotation, was untimely removed by the game developers.

It’s known that the "Daily" section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the "Daily" section will return with the next Item Shop refresh. pic.twitter.com/rc6Kqh7qoW — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 8, 2021

'Fortnite' Travis Scott Emote Removed

Epic Games made this move in respect to the victims of the stampede in Astroworld concert that happened last November 5. On that day, eight people died, and hundreds were injured. Many blamed Scott for not stopping his concert to help the people caught up in the incident.

According to ABC News, Travis Scott is currently facing lawsuits after the deadly Astroworld concert. A lot of fans felt disappointed by the rapper's decisions. This means any topic related to him is being scrutinized.



Will 'Fortnite' Delete Other Travis Scott Content?

This development brought out some questions from the game fans. They asked if the other Travis Scott contents would also be removed from the game. YouTuber Tabor Hill explained the situation in an eight-minute video clip.

As the YouTuber pointed out, some "Fortnite" fans are getting conscious about the Travis Scott skin. They are anxious about the bias linked to it. The YouTuber admitted players who use the skin might end up getting "a lot of hate" in the coming months.

However, a majority of players might not be happy with content deletion either, even if they are repaid in V-Bucks. Players feel that the Travis Scott skin is a collectible item taken from the 2020 in-game Astroworld concert. Even if they don't use it in-game, some players want to keep the skin in their inventory.

The YouTuber concluded with, "I don't know." It is uncertain whether "Fortnite" will keep or delete the other Travis Scott in-game contents. At the time of writing, Epic Games has not release an official statement on the topic. Instead of speaking about the event in an announcement, Epic Games decided to quietly close its sales.

According to Gamerant, many praised Epic Games' decision to remove Travis Scott's content. However, emotes and other items regularly rotate in "Fortnite." With "Out West" appearing on a monthly basis, it might eventually reappear on December 8. The situation is still developing, so fans will have to watch out for next month.

