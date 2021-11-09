Czarina Grace Culture

Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2021: Start Date, 10 Best Game Deals You Can Get

The highly anticipated Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2021 is less than a month away! Sales officially start on November 21 and end on November 27. To help fans plan their budgets, Nintendo revealed their incoming deals early. Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A little bit of a warning: some of these products might sell out quickly!

Gamers who own a Nintendo Switch have a lot to look forward to because the incoming Nintendo Black Friday sales offer a few AAA games. For reference, triple-A games have massive development and marketing budgets, which usually means it provides the ultimate gaming experience.

10 Best Game Deals You Can Get on Nintendo Black Friday 2021

Although not all popular games are included in the Nintendo Black Friday sale--like "Luigi's Mansion 3," "Mario Kart 8," "Super Smash Bros.Ultimate," and "Pokemon Sword and Shield"--a majority of its bestsellers are available this year. Nintendo said the following games will be available for $39.99 each!

  • "Astral Chain"
  • "Fire Emblem: Three Houses"
  • "Kirby Star Allies"
  • "New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe"
  • "Paper Mario: The Origami King"
  • "Splatoon 2"
  • "Super Mario Maker 2"
  • "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"
  • "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening"
  • "Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition"

Nintendo warned that offers will only be available while supplies last. Also note, participating retailers have the right to change payment details, so actual prices may vary.

Nintendo also offers discounts for the "Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit." Interested fans can buy this real-life Mario Kart system for $59.99! The overview video trailer for this toy-and-game bundle is embedded below.

Black Friday Sales 2021: Nintendo Switch Accessories and Bundles

Keep in mind that some retailers started their Nintendo Black Friday Sales early, and a few discounted listings were already spotted on Amazon. According to TechRadar, here are some listings that Nintendo fans may want to buy.

How to Get the Best Nintendo Black Friday Deal

As previously mentioned, fans should be warned that these stocks might sell quickly. Fans are recommended to be ready a few hours before the sale start to make the most out of the experience. A few suggestions for the Black Friday sales are as follows:

  • Login on the Nintendo website or on its participating retailers.
  • Login on multiple devices, like smartphones and laptops.
  • Save shipping details ahead of time for checkout purposes.

