'Forza Horizon 5' Crashing on PC: Major Causes, How to Fix Massive Problem

Less than a week after it came out, a number of players have complained about "Forza Horizon 5" crashing on PC. This happens during game launch or when players use screen share on Discord. Fortunately, there are a few workarounds for this problem.

To the excitement of many fans, Playground Games finally launched "Forza Horizon 5." Several gamers were impressed by the improvements and upgrades of the latest game. Unfortunately, their hype was cut short. Players encountered problems launching their game.

At the time of writing, the player complaints on Reddit had already reached seven days.

'Forza Horizon 5' Crashing on PC

It is hard to determine how widespread the issue is, but internet sources did their best recording all the crash problems about "Forza Horizon 5." According to PCgamer, the crashing affects the PC version more than its console counterpart.

For some players, just running the game launcher automatically makes it crash. Sometimes it happens mid-launch. For others, they get forcefully ejected mid-game. Unfortunately, when disconnected, others have a hard time re-launching or reconnecting to the game.

According to GameRant, a second issue was also discovered by players using Discord. Gamers who try the Discord screen share function often encounter glitches and lags, eventually creating game crashes. Same with the first issue, some players get ejected mid-game during screen share.

This problem confused players because Discord is a popular third-party application linked to many games. Regardless, the "Forza Horizon 5" Discord crash is a real issue.

Keep in mind that these issues vary on the device. Some players might encounter just one problem, while others experience all of them. A few players might encounter entirely different issues. However, if it is still related to "Forza Horizon 5," they should try the fix recommended in this article.

'Forza Horizon 5' Game Crash Fix

Fortunately, game developers seem aware of these problems and might be working on an update fix. For now, their support team suggested a few system checks and workarounds:

How to Fix 'Forza Horizon 5' Game Crash

Check the PC build if it is capable of running the game. The article for "Forza Horizon 5" PC Specs is available here.

Try running the game as an Administrator.

Double-check if Windows OS and game drivers are completely updated.

Disable virus checkers like Avira, Avast, Bitdefender Firewall, Emisoft Anti-Malware, Sophos, and Trend Micro Maximum Security. These apps will prevent the game from booting.

How to Fix 'Forza Horizon 5' Discord Crash

Try running Discord as an Administrator.

Try using Discord Canary as the communication software.

If possible, do not run Discord until the problem is fixed.

Players can try streaming their screen in a platform like Twitch instead of Discord.

Keep in mind that these are only workarounds and suggestions. These fixes might not completely resolve the problem. Players might have to wait for developers to finish the official patch fix for a more effective solution.



