iPhone 14 Leaks and Rumors: Touch ID Teased, Mini Version Not Happening?

iPhone 14 leaks are starting to resurface, and renders of the iPhone 14 Pro show the notchless iPhone of our dreams.

Apple's iPhone 13 was just released less than two months ago, however, that hasn't stopped everyone from speculating what the iPhone 14 will look like.

Waqar Khan, a render artist, shared his vision of the iPhone's future on YouTube on Tuesday, November 9.

Khan's render of the iPhone 14 Pro is spectacular, even if it isn't totally true. According to the artist's vision, Apple should get rid of the notch.

Apple's New iPhone 14 Specs

As reported by BGR, the artist's vision has replaced the notch with a hole-punch selfie camera, akin to Samsung's latest Galaxy phones.

In the meantime, the earpiece has been relocated to the phone's top bezel. This frees up space for the battery % to return to the status bar, which has been missing for a long time.

A further notable difference is the absence of a rear camera bump. The iPhone 14 Pro's camera lenses on the back look to be flush with the back panel.

Apart from those upgrades, Khan's iPhone 14 Pro resembles the iPhone 13 Pro.

The 2022 iPhone is expected to have a fresh design, and it's evident that Khan was influenced by earlier leaks.

iPhone 14 Leaks On YouTube

The selfie camera cutout, top-bezel speaker, and rear camera locations are all identical. Khan did, however, provide us with this fittingly epic film to accompany his renders.

On the contrary, there still is a lot to know about the iPhone 14, but leaks are coming in thick and fast.

For example, the public learned earlier this week that Apple will most likely use the 5nm process for the A16 processor next year.

The first 3nm chip from Apple won't be available until 2023.

Apple is also rumored to be bringing a 120Hz refresh rate to all iPhone 14 models. This year, that game-changing innovation was only available on the Pro models.

Furthermore, Touch ID could make a comeback now that ultrasonic sensors are so prevalent, even if it seems implausible.

iPhone 14 Design: Touch ID

In-display Touch ID may be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 could finally get the feature most customers have been waiting for since the iPhone 13 series. If this rumor turns out to be true, the Touch ID upgrade may be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to the leaker @LeaksApplePro on Twitter, they expect that Touch ID will be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro series behind the display.

The leaker is careful to point out that the feature is still being tested and that it's "unclear" if the public will see it.

iPhone 14 Rumors No iPhone 14 Mini

According to Tom's Guide, an iPhone 14 mini will not be released in 2022, something that has been heard from a variety of different sources.

Apple is rumored to be working on a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max to go with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. It's no surprise, given that it's really no secret that the iPhone 12 mini had poor sales prior to the release of the iPhone 13 mini.

