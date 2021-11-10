'Roblox' Spatial Voice Rules: How to Report Abuse, Block and Mute Other Users

Roblox is a gaming and a storefront platform that allows players to play games online, meaning it is not just a game; it's a platform where users may play games created by other users.

What is Roblox Spatial Voice?

Roblox Spatial Voice is a feature from the platform that allows users to have voice conversations within spatial voice experiences. The above feature is available to all users who have verified their age to be 13 or older.

By accessing their Settings page, 13+ age confirmed users can opt-in to use this service. They'll be able to use Spatial Voice Chat in any Roblox game that supports it after that.

Reminder: Accounts under the age of 13 can be authenticated, but they will not be able to use spatial voice chat.

Fun fact, according to Polygon, more than half of American children under the age of 16 played Roblox in 2020.

How To Enable Roblox Spatial Voice ?

Follow the steps below to enable the Roblox Spatial Voice feature:

Go to the Account Settings page.

Go to the Privacy Tab.

Turn on the Spatial Voice selection.

With that, the toggle will change from grey to green, indicating that voice chat for your account has been enabled.

Roblox Spatial Voice Rules

Roblox's Customer Support staff are unable to add users on the basis of a request.

Qualified users are invited to take advantage of this new and engaging way to interact on the gaming platform, but they must still follow the Terms of Service and Community Standards as they would in any other Roblox experience.

Players who break these guidelines risk being suspended or deleted from Spatial Voice, as well as having their account subjected to further moderation.

Roblox also maintains the right to remove users from the Spatial Voice at any moment.

Roblox Spatial Voice Icon

A microphone icon will appear next to the user name and above the avatar of other users who have voice chat enabled if they are 13 or older.

Users will not be able to see who has or does not have Spatial Voice in any other way.

How to Mute, Block, or Report Abuse In Terms of Roblox Spatial Voice Rules

The following are recommended action steps by Roblox.

How To Mute The Voice Conversation of Another User

In a Spatial Voice encounter, users can silence another user by pressing the microphone symbol that appears over their avatar's head.

Mutes only apply to voice chat, not text chat, and they are only valid for the duration of the gaming session.

How To Block Another User

Players can prevent another user from communicating in voice or text chat in a Spatial Voice encounter by blocking them.

Users can check the How to Block Another User article for more information.

How To Report Abuse

Use the Report Abuse option to notify the Roblox moderation team if someone is breaching the Terms of Service or Community Guidelines.

Users can check the How to Report Rule Violations article for more information.

