'Among Us' Adds New Roles: Here's What Guardian Angel, Scientist, Shapeshifter, Engineer Means

New roles have been added to hit game "Among Us" in a recent update that is currently available now.

The new update adds four new roles to the existing impostor vs. crewmate system: Scientist, Engineer, Shapeshifter, and Guardian Angel.

Each role gets a distinct ability in the "Among Us" update, which should add to the Mafia-inspired fun of the original game.

'Among Us' Update

The "Among Us" presentation got off to a fast start.

A crowd of the game's adorable little beans gathered in an auditorium, where a couple of executives demonstrated some of the game's newest features, which were added in a major update that is now available on all platforms.

In addition, there will be a marketplace for "Among Us" soon, with caps, skins, pets, visors, nameplate panels, and cosmetic bundles available for in-game purchase.

According to Polygon, the players can earn XP, pods, and beans by playing the game.

Beans are the game's free-to-play currency that may be used to acquire store products, or users can pay real money for stars to access items right away.

Cosmicubes Introduction

Cosmicubes, which resemble intricate branching cosmetic trees, are also available.

With that, players will be able to use both free and purchased Cosmicubes, allowing InnerSloth to provide new cosmetics on a regular basis, or "bean drip," as the programmer refers to it in the blog post.

End-game goodies, such as Cosmicubes can be purchased using beans or stars, although they can only be unlocked "by earning pods through gaming."

'Among Us:' Guardian Angel

A new role in the "Among Us" update is the Guardian Angel of Protection.

When a player dies, they can either finish their objectives as a Crewmate or continue to sabotage the ship as an Impostor by zooming about the map.

The Guardian Angel is a dead Crewmate who can prevent Impostors from killing their teammates in one hit. This is quite significant, and fans will have to wait and see how it works in the actual game.

Read Also: 'Forza Horizon 5' Crashing on PC: Major Causes, How to Fix Massive Problem

'Among Us:' Scientist

Crewmates are getting some backup as well, with new roles of their own.

An added role to the update is the Scientist. Scientists can check the crew's vitals at any time, which is valuable for tracking the action of a map and stopping Impostors early.

'Among Us:' Engineer

As reported by the EuroGamer, the Scientist and Engineer roles in "Among Us" have been updated to make them both crewmates.

The former will allow players to check for player deaths without having to physically locate the body, while the latter will be able to exploit vents that were previously only accessible to imposters.

The Engineer can use vents, which is handy for getting around the map although it'll likely cause all sorts of emergency meeting chaos as people accuse each other of being Impostors and defending themselves as Engineers.

'Among Us:' Shapeshifter

Lastly, of course, there's the alien Shapeshifter, who has the ability to change their appearance.

The Shapeshifter's existence was revealed by InnerSloth on Oct. 27.

However, this latest expose revealed how the hatching process works. It's quite noticeable, thus Shapeshifters will have to be cautious not to be seen.

Related Article: 'LoL' Arcane: Netflix Series Premieres, Is It Worth Streaming? Game Content Has 'New Interactive Experience'