MacBook Pro Ports Are Back Thanks to the Newly-Released Satechi Pro Hub Mini; Specs, Price Revealed

Satechi's newly released hub gives the MacBook Pro even extra ports, including Ethernet and USB-A.

After years of only having USB-C/Thunderbolt connectivity, the all-new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros bring back a variety of I/O. There are a few ports that are still lacking, and Satechi's new Pro Hub Mini provides them in a compact and simple form.

HDMI, SDXC card reader, and even MagSafe are among the improved connections on the new MacBook Pro.

However, Satechi's new USB-C hub restored Ethernet and USB-A connectivity.

Users get two USB-C connections and a headphone jack in addition to Ethernet and two USB-A data ports, all while keeping MagSafe accessible for simple charging.

Apple MacBook Pro

The Apple MacBook Pro series has recently been announced during the Apple Unleashed event last October.

The said Macbook Pro 2021 will be powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs.

According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro series comes in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. The Macbook Pro ports also come with three Thunderbolt 4 connections, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a MagSafe charging connectivity are all found on the sides.

In addition, traditional function keys have replaced the Touch Bar for things like brightness, media playback, volume, and more.

Read Also Apple iPhone vs. Samsung Galaxy: Major Advantages and Disadvantages, Which Is Better?

The Pro Hub Mini Specs

1 × USB-C (USB 4) - supports up to 96W charging, 6K 60Hz display output, and 40 Gbps data transmission.

2 USB-A 3.0 data connections with a maximum transfer rate of 5 Gbps (does not support charging or CD drives)

1 Gigabit Ethernet port is available.

1 x USB-C data connector with a transfer rate of up to 5 Gbps

1 × 3.5mm audio jack

According to 9to5Mac, the Pro Hub Mini is now available for pre-order, with the first deliveries expected to arrive in early January 2022.

Both the space gray and silver models of Pro Hub Mini price is at $69.99. Furthermore, for the launch, Satechi is offering a 25% discount with the code "PROHUB" at checkout.

Satechi Pro Hub Mini

As reported by MacRumors, Satechi has released the Pro Hub Mini, a new USB-C hub built for Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro models.

The hub is intended to augment the new versions of Apple's MacBook Pro ports with attachments such as USB-A ports and an Ethernet port that the new models lack.

To match the finish of the MacBook Pros, the Pro Hub Mini includes one USB-4 port that supports up to 96W charging, data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s, or a 6K 60Hz display, one USB-C data port that supports transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s, two USB-A 3.0 data ports that support transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and one audio jack port.

The hub is designed to fit on the left side of a 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro model, taking up two USB-C ports and covering the headphone socket, which is why a second headphone jack is included.

Related Article: Apple Unleashed Event: MacBook Pro 2021 Release, New M1 Pro, M1X, Airpods 3, and More