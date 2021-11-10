'SteamWorld Dig 2' GOG, Steam Free Download: Get Game Now Before 24-Hour Time Limit!

Swedish game developer Thunderful Games has announced on Twitter that "SteamWorld Dig 2" is now available to download for free and players will be able to keep it permanently. Unfortunately, only PC users will benefit from the said free download.

How to Download 'SteamWorld Dig 2' on GOG for Free

In a Twitter post of Thunderful Games, they revealed that players can have the game through Steam and GOG.

Get it on Steam:https://t.co/EqmH9F1HU0



Get it on GoG:https://t.co/oGhOlSxOcM — Thunderful Games⚡Tune into #ThunderfulWorld Nov 10 (@Thunderfulgames) November 10, 2021

According to the GOG website, they are a digital distribution platform with a carefully curated catalog of games. Additionally, they only handpick the greatest games with a collection of fantastic digital rights management (DRM) free games ranging from recent modern hits up to the all-time favorite games.

Since they only handpick the best games, "SteamWorld Dig 2" is included in the list. The said game works on Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), and Mac OS X (10.9+).

In terms of its recommended system requirements for Windows, the PC or laptop should have Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 while the processor must be 2 GHz dual-core. Meanwhile, the memory of the device must be 1024 MB RAM and the graphic card should be Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon 7870 or better. Most importantly, the storage capacity of the device should have at least 350MB available space.

On the other hand, MacBook users should have a running system of OS X 10.9 or newer to download the game.

Interested players must head to this link. On the GOG.com website, click the "Go to giveaway" button located on the right screen. Once clicked, players will be redirected to the other screen that reads, "Thunderful world." In the new screen tab, "SteamWorld Dig 2" players must scroll down to see a banner that reads "Giveaway: SteamWorld Dig 2." As of writing, players only have 16-hours left to download it for free. In the said banner, players must click the "Get it free" button. Once the get it free button was clicked, a log-in prompt will appear on the screen, and players should log in to their account. After logging on, players should click the "Get it free" button again.

On a positive note, once "SteamWorld Dig 2" was downloaded within 24 hours, players will be able to keep the game permanently.

Read Also: Elon Musk AI Warning: Billionaire Predicts Death of Jobs With Rise of Artificial Intelligence

How to Download 'SteamWorld Dig 2' on Steam for Free

Aside from GOG, "StreamWorld Dig 2" is also available to download using Steam. According to Destructoid, players only have until November 11 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to download the game.

"SteamWorld Dig 2" Steam players should head to this link. On the website, players must scroll down to see the "Add to account" button. However, if players do not have any Steam account, they should create an account first to acquire "SteamWorld Dig 2" for free.

Apart from this, Steam also offers a bundle for the game which includes "SteamWorld Heist," "SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider," "SteamWorld Quest," and more. As of writing, the "SteamWorld Dig 2" bundle is 71 percent off from its original price.

Related Article: 'Among Us' Adds New Roles: Here's What Guardian Angel, Scientist, Shapeshifter, Engineer Means