Waiting for Fourth Stimulus Check? Up to $6500 Payment With Basic Income Program USA!

While waiting for news on fourth stimulus check, Americans should check their local government agencies for available support programs. Up to date, there are over 15 cities with guaranteed income schemes that can credit Americans up to $6,500 per recipient.

How to Get Money? Basic Income Program USA in 15 Cities

Many government agencies know that their residents are struggling, and officials are doing what they can to help. Many launched financial aid plans locally. DailyMail listed 15 cities that have ongoing proposals or approved basic income programs available.

Compton, California: 800 residents will be guaranteed $300 to $600 payments for 24 months under The Compton Pledge.

Oakland, California: 600 families will be given $500 monthly payments for at least 18 months under the Oakland Resilient Families program.

Los Angeles, California: 2,000 city residents will be guaranteed a $1,000 payment within the incoming year under the Basic Income Guaranteed: LA Economic Assistance Pilot (BIG:LEAP).

Long Beach, California: Mayor Robert Garcia proposed a guarantee income program for artists who reside in the area. The situation is still progressing, and not much detail about the proposal was available.

Sacramento, California: 100 families will be given $300 monthly payments for 24 months under the Direct Investment Program in Sacramento (DIPS).

San Diego, California: 150 randomly selected participants will be given $500 monthly payments for at least 24 months under the Resilient Communities for Every Child Initiative.

Baltimore, Maryland: Mayor Brandon Scott is reportedly designing a guaranteed income pilot for the city.

Chelsea, Massachusetts: 2,040 low-income families will receive guaranteed income up to $400 for several months.

Columbia, South Carolina: 100 selected participants will be guaranteed $500 monthly payments for 12 months under the Columbia Life Improvement Monetary Boost (CLIMB).

Denver, Colorado: Goups of homeless individuals will be given guaranteed income between $50 to $6,500 under the Denver Basic Income Project.

Madison, Wisconsin: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is reportedly raising money for a soon-to-be-announced guaranteed income pilot.

Newark, New Jersey: 200 participants will be given $250 payments bi-weekly for 24 months, while another group of 200 participants will get $3,000 payments payable within the incoming two years (schedule is yet to be decided). Both are under the Newark Movement for Economic Equity program.

Saint Paul, Minnesota: 150 families will receive $500 monthly payments for 18 months under the People's Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot.

Tacoma, Washington: 100 families will be guaranteed $500 monthly payments for 12 months under Growing Resilience in Tacoma (GRIT).

Basic Income Program Chicago

Another notable program is the Chicago universal basic income pilot, which will give $500 monthly income to low-income families. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it "the most progressive budget in City Hall's history."

Today we passed the FY2022 Chicago Budget making it the most progressive budget in City Hall's history. #chibudget22 pic.twitter.com/abfVg5RS87 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 27, 2021

Earlier this week, Lightfoot launched a $31 million universal income pilot for the local families. Lightfoot said, "growing up, I knew what it felt like to live check to check. When you're in need, every bit of income helps." Full details of how to apply are available in this article.



