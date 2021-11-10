2023 BMW X8 M Spy Shots Reveal Hybrid Powertrain! Specs, More Exterior Design Details

BMW is set to unveil its next-generation flagship SUV, the 2023 X8 M or XM, later this month.

The German automaker announced it will roll-out "an all-new high-powered, hybrid-electric, concept vehicle," with BMW M GmbH chairman Franciscus van Meel and head of design Marcus Syring presenting it on November 29.

What makes the vehicle so special, as BMW positions it on top of its SUV range?

2023 BMW X8 M to Offer Powerful 750-hp Hybrid Engine

Leaks revealed that the 2023 BMW X8 M or XM will be BMW's most powerful production vehicle ever, featuring twin-turbocharged V8 working together with an electric motor in a hybrid setup, Carscoops reported. These rumors indicate that the powertrain would generate more than 750 horsepower. This hybrid engine apparently is BMW's answer to the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Performance powertrain that pumps up 831 hp and 1,023 pound-feet of torque.

Currently, BMW uses the V8 for the M5 CS,--its most powerful model available that generates 627 hp.

Autoevolution reported that BMW is continuing tests on the 2023 X8 M or XM, with spy photographers taking snaps of two prototypes of this flagship crossover. The SUVs were spotted in black and red colors in heavy camouflage covers, with production headlights on the front. Its split lighting units appear similar to the altered X7, with the top array acting as daytime running lights, while the bottom lights tasked with illuminating the road.

2023 BMW X8 M's Aggressive Design: Stacked Tailpipes, Slanted Roof, Split Headlights

The vehicle's front end is reminiscent of the upcoming X7's look, which includes the large grille and bumper shape. The 2023 BMW X8 M or XM's hood and side skirts seem to look more aggressively designed, with its beefy tailgate and exquisite bumper that carries the license plate holder and feature cutouts on each side for the stacked exhaust pipes--which is a new design for BMW.

Rear fenders seem bulky, with the vehicle having a sloping roofline that ends with a spoiler. This slanted roof appears similar to the X2, instead of the flat roofs on the X5 or X7 or the coupe-like roof on the X4 or X6.

Some observers think the 2023 BMW X8 M or XM might fall behind in the design aspect, as seen in the spy shots that bare split headlights, large kidney grilles, flared wheel arches and big taillights with LED signatures.

These prototypes have identical wheels spinning around the red brake calipers. These wheels, together with the quad-pipe layout, show proof that the vehicle could be named as the XM than the X8 M. Stickers that show "Hybrid Test Vehicle" confirm that it has electrified powertrains.

Rumors also suggest that the 2023 BMW X8 M or XM will have three powertrains that will include two plug-in hybrids, with one combining a 3.0-liter turbo-six with an electric motor, producing a single output of 400 hp.

