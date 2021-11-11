'PUBG: New State' Download: Hardware and System Requirements, How to Install on Android, iOS

PUBG creator Krafton Inc. debuted PUBG: New State in February of this year, a modern take on the original battle royale game with upgraded weapons, new landscapes, and more.

Since then, the game PUBG New State has been accepting numerous pre-registration on the Google Play Store, and it is now officially available to everyone.

The PUBG New State download is available with two versions of compatibility, PUBG New State Android, and PUBG New State iOS.

PUBG: New State features are introduced below:

PUBG New State: Realism in Mobile Gaming

The first thing to expect for mobile gamers is the noticeable difference in the ultra-realistic graphics, which pushes the boundaries of mobile gaming.

With that, the new PUBG game boasts the use of global lighting technology to push the boundaries of mobile gaming graphics, with a vast open-world battleground with a level of realism only PUBG STUDIOS can achieve.

Vulkan (API) allowed the more reliable service with better performance and optimization.

PUBG New State: Gunplay Action

Secondly, the gunplay action in the game has become more realistic and lively.

The all-new PUBG: New State has been fully optimized for the mobile environment, which results in players experiencing the trademark PUBG gunplay on their mobile device.

With PUBG's unique weapon attachment system, you may customize your weaponry to meet your demands and survive in the Battlegrounds' free-fire zone.

PUBG New State: Interactive Action

Furthermore, a notable feature of the game is the interactive action-based gameplay that paves the way for the next generation of mobile gaming.

Dodging, drone calls, and support requests are among the new battlegrounds and mechanics added in PUBG: New State.

The use of new vehicles exclusive to the title to move fast around the 88 open-world battlegrounds is also now available.

A comprehensive PUBG experience can be obtained through numerous in-game and Battlegrounds objectives, which can then help you win the game.

PUBG New State: Expansion of The Original PUBG Universe

The original PUBG universe has been expanded in the PUBG installment.

New groups form on a new battleground in the anarchic 2051, decades after the first PUBG. Players can expect the new game to transform the popular battlefield into an entirely new battleground.

Hardware and System Requirements

The minimal requirements for PUBG: New State have also been released by Krafton Inc., so make sure your phone meets them if you want the game to run smoothly:

64-bit processor (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2 GB or more

Android 6.0 or higher is required.

Vulkan 1.1 or higher, OpenGL 3.1 or higher

The game is available on the App Store for iPhone users.

It's worth noting that the present version of the game has a few known bugs. Users may see intermittent flickering or strange colors in the game, according to Krafton's release notes.

According to XDA, several users may also notice that gun attachments appear to be applied more slowly than they should be.

Furthermore, the game may not operate on devices with USB Debugging turned on. If players are having trouble, Krafton suggests removing both USB Debugging and Developer Options.

