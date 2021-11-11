Discord CEO Jason Citron: No Crypto, NFT Happening on Platform

Jason Citron, the founder and CEO of Discord, tried to reassure users on Wednesday, Nov. 10, that the company had no intentions to switch to NFTs in the near future.

Citron published a screenshot of crypto wallet MetaMask integrated into Discord's user interface with the caption "probably nothing."

Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon. — Jason Citron (@jasoncitron) November 11, 2021

The CEO himself clarified his previous tweet from Wednesday evening, saying Discord has no present intentions to integrate cryptocurrency wallets into its software.

Discord: Crypto And NFT Integration

According to Kotaku, Discord's CEO hinted lately that the world's largest gaming chat platform would integrate Bitcoin wallets.

Numerous users are concerned that their Nitro or paid Discord subscriptions may be utilized to fuel the fraudulent NFT integration ecosystem in the future.

The teaser tweet sparked outrage among Discord users, with several canceling or threatening to boycott their premium subscriptions.

The NFT And Crypto Mock-Up Started The Trail Of Backlash

Citron randomly shared the screenshot in a reply on Monday, Nov. 8, not as an official business announcement, however, the enthusiastic Discord users reacted quickly.

The firm soon clarified that the screenshot was part of a community hack week effort and it's not something new for the network chat app in the works.

Nevertheless, despite the different agenda, the news still broke out.

Users on Discord who were skeptical of the crypto realm swiftly encouraged one another to cancel their Nitro memberships, Discord's paid premium service that keeps the platform ad-free.

Outraged users posted links to a recent survey from the firm seeking feedback on Web3 and NFTs as the anger grew.

Discord was actively studying how blockchain technology may complement its present goal, even if the screenshot was simply a pre-release image of what crypto wallet integration might look like.

Some of that effort will now be put on hold while the company reconsiders how to best connect its ideals with the communities that have flourished on the platform.

Cryptocurrency Scams

Crypto frauds were also a major factor in the contentious NFT outrage that erupted after reports of the integration surfaced.

Some Discord users attributed their extreme emotions to Citron's tweet to cryptocurrency mining's environmental impact.

Others are simply opposed to "NFT bros" in general.

However, even inside Discord's multiple NFT communities, customers raised concerns that integrated crypto wallets would just aggravate the platform's prevalent crypto scams.

Opposing Discord Community

As reported by TechCrunch, while many NFT projects use Discord's servers, a vocal portion of the platform's user base apparently doesn't want the company to touch the crypto business with a ten-foot pole.

Citron's clarification makes it clear that Discord is listening to its community.

Although no firm enjoys negative coverage, the outburst to Discord's emerging crypto ambitions demonstrates how much the company's consumers appreciate the existing version of the product.

The update is feared by all social media users, but Discord's members tend to be particularly protective of the platform, and enjoy the product they currently have.

