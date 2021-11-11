Disney+ New Subscribers Did Not Reach Expected Number; 'Hawkeye,' 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Release Dates

This quarter, Disney+ added fewer subscribers than planned.

However, Disney+ will continue to release original series "Hawkeye," and "Home Sweet Home Alone."

Not as Expected

Disney's streaming plans haven't fared well this fall.

In the fourth quarter, Disney+ added only 2.1 million new subscribers, bringing the total number of users to 118.1 million.

This is in line with the company's already cautious forecast and represents a 60% increase in overall consumers over the previous year, but it falls short of what some analysts predicted.

According to CNBC, Disney+ anticipated 9.4 million additional users this quarter

The Decline in Disney+ Streams

As reported by TechCrunch, due to increased spending on production, marketing, and "technology costs," Disney's streaming-oriented Direct-to-Consumer division also lost $630 million and $374 million a year earlier, which was expected, given the growing service.

However, somehow it suggests Disney+ isn't yet a net positive for the company two months after starting.

In an earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek expressed confidence in the company's ability to meet subscription targets while also turning a profit with over 230 million users by September 2024.

Lacking Enough Content

The company did stream two blockbuster movies, "Black Widow" and "Jungle Cruise," but apparently, original films weren't a strong point for the platform.

However, things are looking brighter for the fall.

Disney+ is streaming "Shang-Chi" on Nov. 12, as well as launching shows like "Hawkeye" and "The Book of Boba Fett," and expanding into countries like South Korea.

All of those could boost subscribers and viewership.

The issue is whether or not there's enough ongoing content and expansions to return Disney+ to form particularly when the company is returning to theater-first movie premieres.

Original Series: 'Hawkeye'

Disney+ original series "Hawkeye" release date will be on Nov. 24, entailed with a 2 episode premiere.

Hawkeye will be played by Jeremy Renner, who is returning for the titular role.

In the movie, Hawkeye partners up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), another sharp-shooting archer, to face adversaries from Hawkeye's past as Ronin, all while trying to get back home to his family in time for Christmas.

Furthermore, along with Renner and Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, and Florence Pugh will be featured in this Disney+ Original series, which promises to be an intense and fascinating voyage from beginning to end.

Disney+ Original Movie: 'Home Sweet Home Alone'

This November, Disney+ will also add new movies that will appeal to both children and adults.

Decider noted that this month's must-see Disney+ Original film, in particular, stands out: In this explosively entertaining Disney+ Original comedy film, 10-year-old Max Mercer (Archie Yates) is inadvertently left home alone for the holidays when his family's holiday trip is disrupted by a reservation error, forcing the family members to take separate planes to arrive at their destination in Tokyo.

Although Max is initially ecstatic with his newfound freedom, he is quickly jolted out of his stupor when burglars Pam and Jeff Fritaovski (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) attempt to enter his home and steal a treasured family artifact.

It's bad these kids are often left alone, but it does create some fantastic and timeless content.

"Home Sweet Home Alone" will be released this month on Nov. 12 on Disney+.

