Netflix Download Issue: 8 Steps to Fix 'App Not Compatible With Your Device' Error

In some users' devices, consumers experience this message popping on their screens, 'This app is not compatible with your device,' Netflix informs.

The above warning may display on your Android smartphone when you try to download the Netflix app.

Several earlier Android devices operate with Netflix but the Netflix app may not appear in the Google Play Store as something the device can be downloaded to.

Several smartphones may be able to download a version straight from the source itself: Netflix.

NOTE: To install Netflix from the website, users must have an Android device running version 4.4.2 or higher.

Furthermore, Netflix cannot be downloaded from the Play Store or may not operate correctedly on rooted or uncertified Android phones.

This app is not compatible with your device

Using the Android phone you want to download and install the streaming app on, follow the procedures below as recommended by Netflix.

Go to the Settings tab. Select Security. Unknown Sources: Allow installation of apps from sources other than the Play Store is checked. To verify this modification, press OK. To get the Netflix download app, go here. Swipe down at the top of your display to see your downloads. After the file has been downloaded, tap it to install it. Navigate to your home screen and launch Netflix after the Netflix app has been installed.

NOTE: To revert to your previous setting, repeat steps 1 through 4 after installing the program.

This version of the Netflix app is not compatible with your device. (-13)

Aside from the 'This app does not work on your device.' display when trying to download Netflix, there is another error message that may show up on Android users' phones.

If a user's Android TV displays a notification that states: 'Your device does not support this version of the Netflix app. (-13),' this usually refers to data saved on your device that has to be updated.

To fix the problem, follow the troubleshooting procedures below.

Android Television (Android TV)

If users are having trouble with this problem on an Android TV streaming media player or from any smart TV, users need to ensure the Netflix download app is downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Furthermore, if streamers don't see the Netflix app in the Google Play Store, it might mean that the gadget isn't Netflix-compatible, and users have to stream on another device using another Netflix account.

All other gadgets

Currently, Netflix admitted that this issue is something they are looking into resolving.

With that, Netflix encourages subscribers to contact Netflix Customer Service for assistance.

Netflix Download

Netflix is available on a variety of platforms. It's possible that the Netflix app comes pre-installed in devices automatically, but it's also possible that users will have to download it.

Apple users both iPhones and tablets can download Netflix through Apple's app store.

With Android users, Netflix can be installed from the Google Play Store. Windows phones and tablets can source Netflix in Microsoft.

