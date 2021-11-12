Nintendo Switch Update: How to Watch Twitch Streams on Your Gaming Console

A Nintendo Switch Update! Twitch is now available on Nintendo Switch.



Nintendo has made an unexpected announcement: the Twitch app is now available for download on the Nintendo Switch eShop!

While Twitch's reach has grown significantly in recent years, the app's main concentration was video game streaming, and therefore it makes complete sense to see it on Switch.

Nevertheless, the move is remarkable given that Netflix is still not supported on the Nintendo Switch more than five years after the release.

Overall, this should be a piece of exciting news for Twitch users that like to watch on their consoles or on their televisions.



As reported by The Verge, a Twitch app for the Nintendo Switch is now available. It's a free download and users can get it right now from the eShop.

The app for Nintendo switch is really simple to use. There's a Home tab with suggested streams for you to watch, a Browse tab where you can look for broadcasts by game or genre, and a Search button where users may search for streams.

Through user experience trying out a few streams, it is clear that they looked fantastic, particularly on the Switch OLED's screen.

However, the users can't use the app to stream their gaming; it's exclusively for watching streams.

The Nintendo Switch in Twitch

The Twitch experience on the Switch is a little different than what users are used to from the Twitch website or app.

One significant difference is that you cannot view a stream's chat on your Switch or TV screen, although users may scan a QR code to view the chatbox on their phones.

Furthermore, users won't have to struggle with typing their password in using the Switch's buttons or touchscreen if they want to sign in to their account.

They can either scan a QR code from the Twitch website with their phone or input an eight-digit code displayed on their screen.

Nintendo's Choice of Platform Streams

According to Comicbook, to put it lightly, Nintendo's priorities when it comes to streaming apps have been rather odd.

Users are able to access a few streaming apps, including Hulu, Funimation, and Pokemon TV, but there are a lot of other apps that aren't available.

It is indeed difficult to determine what the hold-up is with Netflix; then again, the streaming platform was available on both the Wii U and the 3DS last generation.

However, those apps are no longer available, so users won't be able to use the service on any Nintendo platform.

The Switch's streaming choices are still minimal, but if subscribers want to stream something in between travels to their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, they may use YouTube or Hulu.

Furthermore, Nintendo is continually working hard to improve the usability of its systems and services in order to give the most convenient and user-friendly experience possible.

Nintendo is said to be making Nintendo Switch system upgrades downloadable over the Internet as part of these efforts.

