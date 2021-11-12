'GTA Trilogy' Cheat Codes: How to Use, Disable Big Head Mode on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Players are having a blast with the newly discovered "GTA Trilogy" cheats, featuring the Konami Code big head mode.

This easter egg won't give players extra lives, but it will make everyone's heads balloon up in-game. The big head mode is available for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

What Is Konami Code?

For reference, a Konami Code is a player term to a hidden cheat in-game. This legendary trick was first discovered in the Konami 8-Bit games, hence the name. The Konami Code also appeared in modern games like "Friday The 13th: The Game" and "Fortnite," per Gameranx. More recently, the Konami Code was used in "GTA Trilogy."

Konami Code traditionally unlocks extra lives in-game. However, for "GTA Trilogy," the code unlocked something silly.

'GTA Trilogy' Konami Code: Big Head Mode

Before activating big head mode, players should keep in mind a few reminders. The big head mode is a silly easter egg cheat that changes nothing about the "GTA Trilogy" gameplay. This big head mode does not also change the gameplay cutscenes.

Players can still change their clothes, equip and use weapons in big head mode. However, for gadgets like cellphones, the object will "sink inside the big head" since it follows the original model anatomy. Also note that the big head mode does not change expressions, which adds a bit of hilarity during serious conversations.

YouTube channel GTA Series Videos posted a gameplay showcase for all three versions of the mode.



Read Also: 'SteamWorld Dig 2' GOG, Steam Free Download: Get Game Now Before 24-Hour Time Limit!

How to Use 'GTA Trilogy' Konami Code

The Konami Code to activate big head mode varies depending on the gaming platform used. According to FriendlyAaron, the codes are:

PlayStation: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, Cross

Xbox: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

Nintendo Switch: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

Keep in mind that players need to push these buttons fast to activate the code. If it doesn't work, try pressing the keys faster! Players need to complete the code sequence once to activate the big head mode.

How to Deactivate 'GTA Trilogy' Big Head Mode

After having fun with big head mode, some players might want to disable this cheat. However, be warned that reloading your game will not remove the effect.

To disable big head mode, players have to input the Konami Code again. They can also try closing the game completely and relaunching it.

The big head mode is a fun and classic twist to the "GTA Trilogy." Although it doesn't really contribute to game improvements, some players might enjoy the bobble head gestures on the characters and every other NPC. The big head mode cheat is active on all the games listed in "GTA Trilogy," so have fun testing it out.

Related Article: 'PUBG: New State' Download: Hardware and System Requirements, How to Install on Android, iOS