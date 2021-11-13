Czarina Grace Culture

'She-Hulk' TV Show Teaser and Fan Reactions: Tatiana Maslany Transforms, Hulk Appears!

The "She-Hulk" TV show is finally coming to the Disney+ channel! Marvel Studios teases a new logo, movie trailer and the first look at the new green hero in its universe. Photo : Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The "She-Hulk" TV show is finally coming to the Disney+ channel! Marvel Studios teases a new logo, movie trailer and the first look at the new green hero in its universe.

During Disney+ Day 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed their 2022 project "She-Hulk." This story features Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in legal cases related to superhuman issues. She is also the cousin of Bruce Banner, the Hulk.

Marvel Teases 'She-Hulk' TV Show

Marvel Entertainment, the official Twitter account of the company, first teased the fans with a "She-Hulk" logo. Unfortunately, not many were pleased with it. One of them pointed out that the new logo gives a "2013 TV drama vibe."

 Shortly afterward, Everything Marvels News tweeted the first "She-Hulk" trailer. It was an 18-second video with five interesting clips.

The first and second clips featured Tatiana Maslany, the actress starring as "She-Hulk." She's seen in her daily routine as a lawyer.

The third clip showed her working out with green skin. Some fans speculates that these workout clothes will be her hero costume.

The fourth clip featured Jennifer and Bruce together in a lab, possibly for Hulk training sessions about their anger management.

Lastly, Jennifer was seen standing together with Bruce in a scene that potentially breaks the fourth wall.

According to Marvel, "She-Hulk" will be a new comedy series coming to Disney Plus in 2022. It is written by executive producer Jessica Gao and directed by executive producer Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

Additional actors and actresses coming to the series are Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, and Jameela Jamil as Titania.

Fan Reacts to 'She-Hulk' Teaser

Unsurpisingly, fans got excited about this development. They posted their reactions and comments on Twitter.

Ves congratulated fellow Tatiana Maslany fans about the actress' success.

Everybody's looking forward to Tatiana acting as "She-Hulk."

Aniq pointed out that Jennifer's comment on the trailer was a throwback to the 70s Hulk movie.

Another fan tweeted snapshots of the "She-Hulk" clips.

Here are even more photos of the series.

"She-Hulk" is definitely looking gorgeous on that dress.

According to New Rockstars, "She-Hulk" opens up a lot of potential in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her story could be linked to "Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and the "Eternals." New enemies like Abomination and Titania will also be introduced.

The YouTuber speculated that "She-Hulk" will be a 10-episode series. More details for the show might be revealed later this year.


