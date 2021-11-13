Gucci Xbox Series X Price: How Much Will the Gucci, Microsoft Collaboration Cost You?

Gucci and Microsoft collaborated in releasing a luxury console, the Gucci Xbox Series X. Despite its scarcity, Xbox Series X next-gen console will be available at leading Gucci stores.

In the year of the House’s centennial, Gucci and @Xbox come together to celebrate their respective anniversaries by creating 100 numbered Xbox Series X sets. The bundle appears in images by @HYPEBEAST @hypebeast featuring @EmeraldRose and @KojeyRadical. #GucciXbox pic.twitter.com/SkNdUfPSqV — gucci (@gucci) November 12, 2021

Luxury Console: Gucci Xbox Series X Coming Soon!

The very limited-edition Xbox Series X console from Gucci will be available to the public for purchase this Wednesday, November 17 for a whopping price of $10,000, as reported by Kotaku.

Customers can get one out of the 100 Xbox Series X consoles, with two themed controllers, a Game Pass subscription, and a vintage hard carry case for that price.

This console is a striking statement piece, with Gucci's trademark design laser engraved across the majority of the outside and adding texture.

On Gucci's official websites, the luxury brand released an official announcement that reads, "An evolution of the original Gucci Rhombi design from the '30s, the GG pattern becomes a wordplay-not only representing Guccio Gucci's initials but also the gaming phrase 'Good Game"

There's also the carry case to consider.

The basic green "XBOX" scrawled on one side almost belies its beauty, which otherwise makes it look like something that a socialite might bring around from the 1950s.

However, it's meant to carry the opulent Xbox Series X and two controllers inside.

The blue and red stripes, according to Gucci, go back to the brand's beginnings.

Read Also: No PS5 This Holiday Season? Console Hunters Are in for a Tough Christmas, Here's Why

Gucci Is Selling An Xbox Series X For $10,000

It's been tough to get your hands on an Xbox Series X since it was released a year and two days ago, and the situation isn't expected to change anytime soon, thanks to a slew of problems.

However, for some well-heeled gamers, there will soon be another option.

Gucci, the upscale Italian fashion business, will soon sell a limited number of personalized Xbox Series X consoles and accessories for $10,000.

More than just an Xbox Series X is included in that price, which generally prices for $499, assuming the product is available for purchase in stores.

Details on Gucci's Next-Gen Console

This Gucci gaming console will also include two Xbox controllers, both of which are matte black with a distinctive Gucci stripe running down the left handle.

However, as common as it may be, each new Xbox comes with one controller, and you can create your own for $70 via the Xbox Design Lab.

This also allows customers to engrave phrases like "Eat the Rich" or so for a small price.

Furthermore, buyers also get access to Xbox Game Pass, though it's unknown how long the subscription will remain at this time.

According to veteran players and speculators, they bet that the subscription will only last for good three months. Although if players would want a premium tier, monthly subscription costs would be simply priced at $15.

Last but not least, this package includes the Gucci bag.

According to Gamer Radar, of course, anything so elegant can't be ordered over the mail.

Anyone might be able to find Gucci's Xbox Series X at flagship stores in New York City, London, Tokyo, Beverly Hills, Mexico City, Milan, Berlin, or Beijing if you have an asteroid-sized wad of cash burning a hole in the pocket and ready to spend.

Related Article: PlayStation 5 Console for the Holidays? Sony Direct Opens New Registration for a Chance to Snab One; Here's How to Register