Disney Plus Sign-Up: How to Get Streaming Service for Just $1.99 + New Shows Coming!

Disney+ Day is this Friday, November 12th, and it marks the two-year anniversary of the service's introduction.

To commemorate the occasion, dozens of new material has been launched, as well as a special Disney Plus Sign-Up offer.

The Disney Plus Sign-Up Offer to Get Streaming Service for Just $1.99

The streaming app Disney+ came up with an exclusive discount available on Disney+ day going on until this Sunday, November 14.

Newcomer and qualified returning customers can get a month of service for $1.99 before the regular monthly price of $7.99 kicks in.

Disney+ Day is a day where Disney is expected to make a slew of announcements on Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and other properties.

To help fans celebrate appropriately, Disney has created a deal that lets new and returning users who do not presently have an active membership get a month of Disney Plus Sign-Up Offer for much cheaper than usual.

Disney+ debuted just days after Apple TV+, and given the breadth of content offered, there was much greater anticipation for it.

The streaming app has over 116 million subscribers globally as of August 2021. Unfortunately, according to Reuters, adoption has slowed, with only 2.1 million new users recruited in the latest quarter.

Perhaps these Disney+ Day deals will entice a slew of new subscribers.

Disney Plus Movies and Disney Plus Shows For November

Signing up now is especially advantageous because a wide selection of great movies and shows are debuting in Disney+ in the coming days.

According to MacObserver, here is the list of new originals and other material that will be added to the service for Disney+ Day:

"The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles"

"Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings"

"Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye"

"Spin"

"Fancy Nancy" Season Three

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings"

"Jungle Cruise"

"Home Sweet Home Alone"

"Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever"

"Paperman"

"The Ballad of Nessie"

"Feast"

"Get a Horse!"

"The Little Matchgirl"

"Tick Tock Tale"

"Tangled Ever After"

"Ciao Alberto"

"The Simpsons in Plusaversary"

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum"

"Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett"

"Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special"

"Entrelazados"

Disney Plus Movies and Disney Plus Shows For December

The "Welcome to Earth Series" from National Geographic will be available for streaming on December 8, with Will Smith as the host.

But that's not all: Chris Hemsworth will star in his own National Geographic show, "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth," which will premiere in 2022.

Furthermore, if subscribers grew up reading "The Spiderwick Chronicles," Disney+ will soon provide a live-action original series based on the books.

Ultimately, passionate childhood readers will be pleased to see that Disney+ will have no shortage of book-inspired material, with a new animated film based on the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series launching on December 3.

As reported by the People, in the foreseeable future, "I Am Groot," "X-Men '97," "Ms. Marvel," "Ironheart," and "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," to mention a few, are among the Marvel Original Series coming to Disney+.

In addition to that, it is expected in the fall of 2022 that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will play their parts as the Sanderson sisters in "Hocus Pocus 2," and also a live-action "Pinocchio" starring the phenomenal actor, Tom Hanks is coming.

