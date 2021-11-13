Android vs iPhone: Here's When You Should Get an Android, According to the Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook made a statement in an interview when asked about Android vs iPhone's tight ecosystem, and if it is convenient for users when to get an Android smartphone.

The iPhone maker has been continually criticized for its tight control over the Software Store's app ecosystem.

While on the other hand, Google Android's ecosystem isn't so strict nor uptight. On an Android, sideloading apps downloading them from other sources is possible. However, not on the iPhone.

With that, Apple's CEO Tim Cook has a warning for individuals who wish to sideload apps.

"I think that people have that choice today... if you want to sideload, you can buy an Android phone." Cook stated in an interview during the New York Times DealBook Summit.

In addition, Cook addressed the public that customers should purchase an Android device if they deemed that sideloading applications is extremely important in their case.

Walled Garden of Apple's iPhone

According to Phone Arena, Apple's iOS was once regarded as the "walled garden" system since it only allowed users to use the iPhone's default interface and functions.

This has gradually expanded its user-interface capabilities, enabling third-party keyboards, websites, and even widgets.

What hasn't changed is Apple's commitment to privacy and security, and the company has done a good job of sticking to its guns, excluding unanticipated events like the Pegasus spyware, which are beyond its control.

For example, Apple's CEOs have long warned that installing illegal apps, sometimes known as "sideloading," is a huge security risk, which is why the company doesn't enable it on iPhones.

When To Get An Android Smartphone

Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the uptight wall security of an Apple ecosystem during the summit, saying that if users want to or are thinking about switching to an Android device, then, users should buy an Android device:

"From our point of view, it would be like if I were an automobile manufacturer telling [a customer] not to put airbags and seat belts in the car. He would never think about doing this in today's time. It's just too risky to do that. And so it would not be an iPhone if it didn't maximize security and privacy," Cook said.

To summarize, the blockage that iPhone users face when it comes to installing unapproved apps has compelling reasons: Apple is concerned that allowing them in will open the floodgates of security issues that will be difficult to close down.

More Choices For Android Users

As reported by Glance, Android has a clear advantage in terms of phone options.

The iPhone users have a restricted number of phone options for upgrades, whereas Android customers have a variety of phone manufacturers to pick from at various price points.

Customers can choose from a wide range of options, as evidenced by lists like "top 10 Android phones" and others.

Having a variety of phones to pick from isn't just beneficial in terms of saving money; each handset can also provide distinct features and facilities.

Another reason why Android is superior to iPhone is its level of customizability.

