Samsung One UI 4.0 Upgrade: Complete List of Devices, Rollout Date

Samsung's One UI 4.0 upgrade beta program is now officially released in full operation, and users shouldn't have to wait a long time for a completed version of the software to hit the streets.

However, the Galaxy S21 series, as usual, will be the first to receive it, followed by previous-generation flagships.

FrontTron, a Twitter leaker, has discovered a now-deleted article describing the One UI 4.0 roadmap.

Samsung One UI 4.0 Upgrade

With the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung's own Android launcher, One UI, will be updated to version 3.5.

Furthermore, Samsung record history suggested that Samsung will follow up One UI 3.5 with a more significant update that will have a greater impact on user experience.

Every major version of Samsung's proprietary software has been followed by two minor improvements since the original One UI 1.0. One UI 1.0, for example, was followed by One UI 1.1 and 1.5, while One UI 2.0 was subsequently superseded by One UI 2.1 and 2.5.

It is reasonable to believe that Samsung will automatically shift the upgrade towards, with the Samsung One UI 3.5 to the One UI 4.0.

Furthermore ,the Samsung One UI 4.0 released date will be coming sooner.

One UI 4 (Android 12) Upgrade Notice



This is a translation of the now-deleted official Korean notice in Samsung Members.



Since the notice is deleted atm, details are subject to change.

Please take for references only. pic.twitter.com/qsAL0S6jT7 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 15, 2021

Samsung One UI 4.0 features

One UI 3.5 will define the vast majority of design modifications, additions, and features that One UI 4.0 will deliver.

In simplest terms, it's too early to say what features the Samsung One UI 4.0 beta will have, and unless Samsung decides to dramatically alter the concept and adopt an entirely different design approach, One UI 4.0 will be a step forward that builds on One UI 3.5.

However, enthusiast speculated it will likely include a larger number of new features.

Samsung One UI 4.0 Upgrade list

With the Samsung One UI 4.0 beta, the Galaxy S21 series, as usual, will be the first to receive it, followed by previous-generation flagships.

According to Sam Mobile, this November 2021, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive the stable One UI 4.0 update. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are all expected to receive the firmware in December 2021.

Older flagship smartphones, such as the original Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and the complete Galaxy S10 series, will have the update in January 2022, with mid-range phones like the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, and others will join them.

The complete rollout plan can be found in the image.

Please keep in mind that the list is incomplete and that numerous devices are missing. Meanwhile, a catalog of devices that are eligible for the One UI 4.0 update has been compiled.

Samsung's frameworks are frequently speculative and prone to alter at the last minute due to issues.

Furthermore, each location has its own launch, which is impacted by things, including carrier choices.

