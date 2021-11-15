PS5 Accessories: Must-Have Next-gen Console Add-Ons, Including Non-Sony Techs

Sony's PlayStation5 is experiencing an immense shortage in production due to the components and logistics problems.

However, if you happen to bag a PlayStation during its rare restocks in retail stores, here are 6 recommendations for the top PS5 accessories players might find useful.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

First on the list is Sony's PlayStation 5 new DualSense wireless controller is unrivaled in its functionality.

Altough DualShock 4 owners will recognize the layout with the iconic D-pad and circle, cross, triangle, and square buttons, the DualSense comes with a slew of exciting new capabilities, like haptic feedback and adjustable triggers.

Furthermore, a new PS5 controller would be a great gift to any gamer.

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 headset

The next one would be the Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 headset.

The Asus headset is tested to be one of the best gaming headphones for those seeking a non-Pulse 3D Wireless alternative.

The quality of the headset is good, with controlled rumbling bass, and you can connect them to a phone via Bluetooth to listen to music on the road.

However, the microphone doesn't have the highest fidelity, but it's more than capable of relaying "Call of Duty Warzone" tactics to your colleagues.

These headphones also seem professional, avoiding the infantile flashing light displays found on other "hardcore" gaming accessories.

Sonos Arc soundbar

If players already invested in a PS5, during this time of the year- especially with the holiday sales going around, it is the moment to upgrade to the peak of wireless, multi-room audio as well.

Wired has reviewed the Sonos Arc and found it to have an excellent finish, a wide range of spec and control options, and a roomy, powerful sound.

It's not the greatest Dolby Atmos soundbar on the market, but it's the best for the money.

Sony BRAVIA XH9005 TV

The fourth PS5 accessory player's need is great looking and well-functioning television.

Users might need Bravia's XH90, which is "Ready for PlayStation 5," meaning it has all the functionalities users will need for a fantastic multiplayer experience, including a stunning 4K picture at 120fps and a very low input lag of 7.2ms for all your esports champions.

BRAVIA's Game Mode configuration also lets users awaken both the TV and the PS5 with the DualSense and seamlessly control the PS5 using just the TV remote.

Secretlab Titan gaming chair

Furthermore, if users not only game but also work from home, having a chair that can serve multiple purposes, from a solid and supportive office chair to something more relaxed for relaxing on, is beneficial.

With that, Secretlab's Titan chair, which is highly adaptable, meets this need.

It boasts a lumbar support adjustment common in high-end racing vehicles, providing excellent support for long periods of working or gaming.

Users may also customize the full-length backrest recline, relax on the memory foam pillow, and watch Netflix on your PS5 if you need to sloth out.

PS VR adaptor for PS5

Lastly, the PlayStation VR is a remarkable piece of hardware and a great way to get started with virtual reality.

While "Half-Life: Alyx" is unlikely to be launched on the platform, there are still several excellent games and apps to play, including "Rez Infinite," "Skyrim VR," and "Firewall: Zero Hour."

If users already own the PS5 bundle, Sony will give you a complimentary camera adaptor. Users only need to visit Sony's webpage and enter their PS VR serial number.

