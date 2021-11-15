'Halo Infinite' Multiplayer Blue Screen Error: How to Resolve the Issue

The new "Halo Infinite" Multiplayer mode should have been a pleasant surprise to many players. However, instead of excitement, they reported ongoing blue screen issues on Xbox and PC. The game developers immediately issued a patch fix for the problem.

Early on Monday, 343 Industries celebrated its 20th Xbox anniversary with a surprise. They launched the "Halo Infinite" Multiplayer beta early on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game is currently free to play! The beta also includes open access to season one content like core maps and battle pass features. Note that any progress made in the multiplayer mode will carry over to the official launch day on December 8.



Unfortunately, mere hours after the launch, "Halo Infinite" players encountered different game issues.

'Halo Infinite' Multiplayer Blue Screen Issue

According to fan complaints on Twitter, many encountered blue screen issues during the "Halo Infinite" game launch. Some said their game crashed. Others noticed that their game files got corrupted. There are also a few complaints about a frozen or stuck loading screen.

The Halo community director Brian Jarrard acknowledged the issues on his social media page. He said players using Xbox and Windows are "likely hitting some blue screens / errors." He assured the community that "the build is still publishing," so the issue should be resolved in due time.

If you're running into a blue screen still on Xbox/Win when trying to install, please try restarting your console/relaunching Xbox Game Pass for PC and try again. We're getting reports this issue should be mostly resolved. https://t.co/55c2BqiA88 — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) November 15, 2021

Jarrard also suggested restarting or relaunching the Xbox Game Pass on PC. He emphasized that this fix worked for some gamers. Unfortunately, no workaround was provided for the Xbox gaming consoles, so players had to wait for the official fix.

How to Fix 'Halo Infinite' Multiplayer Issue

Halo Support also acknowledged the problem on their Twitter page. They requested players to be patient since the game is in its beta build. Hours after the update, Halo Support said the issue has been resolved.

Developers released a game fix via patch update. Halo Support said downloading the newly fixed "Halo Infinite" beta should resolve all the ongoing issues with the game. If players still encounter the problem, they should try restarting their device.

The time is here, Spartans! You should know be able to download the #HaloInfinite beta! If you're still experiencing an issue downloading the game, please restart console or Xbox app on PC. If you encounter a blue screen after that, please file a Halo Support ticket. https://t.co/KkDEVPhiP0 — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 15, 2021

If the issues still persist, players are recommended to file a report via Halo Support ticket.

According to The Verge, the patch update for "Halo Infinite" seemed to install the full multiplayer in a 25.9 GB file. After downloading the patch, The Verge editors said they could play the game on PC and Steam without issue.

Admittedly, the incident left a lot of players feeling sour. Their excitement for the early multiplayer release was converted to bitterness over the technical issues. Still, players should try these workarounds and patches to fix their "Halo Infinite" Multiplayer game. The new update might feature a few exciting surprises that could make up for the experience in-game.

