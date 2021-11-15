Xbox Series X Restock, Black Friday Deals 2021: Here's When Can You Buy Microsoft's Console Again!

Since the Black Friday Deals 2021 is in full blast, fans are looking forward to new Xbox Series X restocks. Online trackers tease exciting deals for the Microsoft gaming console, Xbox games and accessories coming later this November!

The holiday sales are finally here, which means another chance to purchase the high-in-demand next-generation gaming console. Like the Sony PS5, Xbox Series X suffers from low inventory due to ongoing supply chain issues. This means that holiday restocks are a critical opportunity for gamers.

Be warned that Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch will not offer any price cuts or discounts on Black Friday sales. The best deal gamers can get is the gaming console available at retail price. Cnet highlighted a few important deals and dates for the holiday sales.

Walmart Xbox Series X Restocks

Retailers typically try to keep their restock updates confidential due to high market traffic. However, reliable leaker Wario64 tweeted a few photos for the Walmart Black Friday Sale on November 22.

Walmart Black Friday ad (Nov 22):

-PS5/XSX consoles online only

$35: Guardians of the Galaxy, select 1st party Switch games

$25: ME Trilogy, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop, MH Rise

$20: THPS, RE Village, Sonic Colors, Monkey Ball



Begins 11/22 4 PM PT with 4 hours early access to WM+ pic.twitter.com/vQeRLBAAsr — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 12, 2021

According to the tweet, Walmart will be selling both PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks on online stores. It will also release a few games like "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Mass Effect Trilogy, and "Back 4 Blood." The retailer said that sales would start at 4 PM PT. Note that Walmart Plus members have a four-hour early access benefit.

Be warned that this information is currently considered a rumor. Although it appears genuine, readers should take this update with a pinch of salt.

Read Also: 'GTA Trilogy' Cheat Codes: How to Use, Disable Big Head Mode on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Xbox Series X Black Friday Sales on Games and Accessories

Aside from Walmart, Xbox official website also offers a few Black Friday deals. Unfortunately, their sales are only limited to games and Xbox Series X accessories.

Xbox Games Available

"Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection:" $60

"Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Ultimate Edition):" $48

"Far Cry Gold Edition" and "Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition" Bundle: $30

"LEGO Marvel Collection:" $12

"LEGO Harry Potter Collection:" $10

"The LEGO Games Bundle:" $20

"The Ultimate Sonic Bundle:" $30

Xbox Accessories Available

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $80

Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset: $80

Kingston HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse: $40

Xbox One wireless controller (Elite Series 2): $140

Xbox One wireless headset: $89

Fans should also be informed about the Xbox Game Pass sale for the holiday season. New subscribers can get up to 95 percent off on their first purchase.

Xbox Game Pass for PC: $1 for three months (for new subscribers)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $1 for one month (for new subscribers)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $38 for three months

If buying the Xbox Series X feels impossible, fans can purchase the Xbox Series S instead. Xbox Series S notably restocks faster and sells out a lot slower than the Series X. Also, keep in mind that this step-down device still offers next-generation gaming experience with its solid performance.

Full details on the gaming console difference and why you should purchase the Xbox Series S is available in this article.



Related Article: Gucci Xbox Series X Price: How Much Will the Gucci, Microsoft Collaboration Cost You?