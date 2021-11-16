PS5 Restock Tracker and Update: How to Sign Up to Sony Promo to Buy PlayStation 5 for the Holidays

There is finally some good news for PS5 fans this holiday season. Sony teased sales on a limited amount of PlayStation 5 consoles. Note, however, that customers have to use their PlayStation Network (PSN) account to buy the gaming console.

It's nearly Christmas time, and many are probably thinking of getting the next generation gaming console as a gift. Unfortunately, the high-market demand, low resupply rate, and international chip shortage make PS5 nearly impossible to find in major retailers. Currently, the only listings available are made by third-party sellers who marked up the price.

Fans who are feeling desperate might see this Sony holiday sale as a golden opportunity to purchase the PS5. Fortunately, it is easy to register for the Sony promo.

PS5 Restock Update: Sony Holiday Sales

Sony said to "register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 console from PlayStation." They explained that the holiday sale would only be available for customers in the US. Sales will be offered via email invitation, so customers need to be registered to the service.

According to the program's frequently asked questions, buyers will be selected based on their previous interests and PlayStation activities. When chosen, gamers can buy the following products:

1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers (Cosmic Red or Midnight Black)

3 DualSense wireless controllers (White)

1 PS5 Media Remote

1 PULSE 3D wireless headset

The purchase will be limited to one PS5 console per PSN ID. However, customers have the freedom to buy as many or as few accessories as they want, so long as supplies last.

How to Sign Up to Sony Promo to Buy PlayStation 5

To join this exciting promo, Lifehacker explained the sign-up process.

Head over to Sony's official website and "Sign In" with a PlayStation Network ID. (First timers can register and create their account using this link).

Sony might request users to update their account information. Do not skip this step and provide the necessary information.

After signing up, open the event page, scroll down, and click "Sign In to Register"

Complete the process by selecting "Sign Up."

After completing these steps, fans should monitor their email inbox. Sony said they would email the date, time and instructions for purchasing the PS5 console to selected customers. Note that the email has a duration. If the timeframe expires, the PS5 purchase opportunity will be given to the next customer on the priority list.

Sony said if registered users do not receive an email, then they are not selected for the holiday sale.

Although the whole system still operates as a lottery, fans should definitely register and sign up for the Sony sale. Since the retailer itself is providing the PS5, customers can be assured of the product quality. This system also discourages scalpers and bots from overbuying, giving customers a fair chance on purchase.



