'Halo Infinite' Multiplayer Beta: Tips and Tricks to Speed Up Download on Steam

Some Steam downloads were temporarily halted due to the unexpected launching of the free-to-play Halo Infinite's multiplayer.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta

Steam's download has a total bandwidth use of more than doubled to 23.5 Tbps around 11 a.m. PST this Tuesday, Nov. 16.

This is mainly due to the surprise release of the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Steam could only transmit roughly 78 KB/s over users' high-speed fiber connection when download starts, so the rapid rise wasn't just a line on a graph.

Unfortunately, at such speed, downloading Halo Infinite multiplayer bundle at 23.7 GB would take three days, according to a Steam client.

Those at PC Gamer were also stuck downloading Halo Infinite through a cocktail straw as well, and a number of gamers on Twitter have expressed their dissatisfaction with the delayed download speeds.

Players also observed someone complaining about a separate game they were downloading on Steam at the moment, comparing it to a poor shopper stuck in a 2003 GameStop midnight release line while hunting for a secondhand copy of Luigi's Mansion.

Thankfully, Steam hasn't collapsed from it all yet.

If you're having trouble getting Halo Infinite to download on Steam, try pausing and restarting the process.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer steam download

A 23.5 Tbps is a significant increase on Steam, but not out of the ordinary for a launch.

Steam's global bandwidth use peaked at 24.1 Tbps on September 28, the day New World was released.

In comparison, New World is 14GB larger than Halo Infinite multiplayer, and each player would have spent more time downloading it.

According to the reporting page for the download stats, Steam's bandwidth utilization is presently heading back down to normal levels.

Furthermore, the Halo Infinite has 139,461 concurrent players on Steam at the time of writing, putting it only behind New World in terms of active gamers as it reached a high of 272,586.

Hacks to Speed Up Download Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta on Steam

Halo Infinite has finally arrived, and players are ecstatic.

However, as it is a common occurrence with new game releases, gamers are encountering a number of glitches and issues before they can even begin playing.

The game is downloading extremely slowly for a large number of PC players on Steam. Restarting Steam or switching to a different server seemed to be the best workaround.

To the players using Steam, here are some ways to speed up the downloads.

Here are some tips provided by other players who are helping each other out with workarounds on a Reddit topic as reported by Post Apocalyptic Media.

First, if a gamers' download speed is less than 100kbps, someone advised restarting your computer and reopening Steam. They said that by doing so, they and several others were able to improve their download speed to 300mb/s.

Second, if a gamers' download speed is slow, another Steam user suggests moving your region until you can locate a faster download.

Third, another user recommended pausing and unpausing the Steam download.

In addition, here is another Reddit member providing a more extensive explanation of how to use the server switch hack to solve the problem.

The user suggested that to everyone downloading on Steam, go to steam settings, click on the download tab, and change your download location. The gamers' download speeds may improve as a result of this.

Furthermore, one user even stated that they switched to the Houston, Texas, server because Minneapolis was overburdened and that they were able to get full DL speed.

Checking out these solutions might help alleviate the slow download speeds.

Steam users should be assured that they are not alone in their struggles. Multiple Xbox players are unable to access the game or receive a blue screen of death when attempting to load it.

The Halo team is working on a solution behind the scenes, but it appears that Steam users will be the first to experience the game.

