Afraid of Losing Your Samsung Galaxy Phone? How to Turn On, Use Find My Device Android Feature

Samsung has released several devices to include in their Galaxy lineups, which is why several users opt to upgrade their gadgets even if it costs a fortune.

Luckily, Android phones have a pre-installed feature to locate lost phones. The said feature is called Find My Device.

Find My Device Feature

Find My Device is part of Google Play Protect and the broader Play Services, which is a collection of tools designed to keep phones safe from malware, per Android Central. Moreover, users can simply monitor, lock, and erase the data on a lost or stolen phone through this feature.

Aside from this, Android users can also see how much battery life the phone has left and which Wi-Fi network it is currently linked to. There are also other options for tracking a misplaced Android phone, but Find My Device is the simplest and it comes pre-installed on all Android devices.

Moreover, an Android device that runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or later may install this feature. With that being stated, it indicates that the Find My Device is compatible with over 99 percent of active Android devices. That is more than 2.5 billion devices available worldwide including Samsung devices.

On most recent Android phones, Find My Device should come pre-installed, but it can also be downloaded from the Play Store manually.

On the other hand, when the feature is successfully installed, users must double-check if it is already enabled in the device, per Cnet. To do so, head to the "Settings" app then search for the "Find My Device."

For Samsung users, proceed to the "Settings" app then head to "Biometrics and security" settings. Under Biometrics and security settings, users should head to "Find My Mobile."

Read Also: iPhone 13 Trade In Deals Verizon: How Can You Get New Apple Flagship for Free?

How to Turn on Find My Device on Samsung Galaxy?

Since the South Korean technology company has released several devices to include on their Galaxy lineups, some Samsung users have upgraded their devices. For this reason, they are naturally afraid to lose their Samsung Galaxy phones since they are expensive.

Luckily, Android Central has shared a simple step-by-step to enable the said feature.

Samsung users must head to their device's home screen then launch the "Find Device" app. Once launched, choose the Google account to use the device with. After choosing an account, tap the "Continue as" button. Once the "Continue as" button is tapped, click the "Sign in" button. Once signed in, a message prompt will appear asking for the location access and users must tap allow.

How to Locate Lost Samsung Phone

Through this feature, users will be able to track down their phones using the Find My Device website.

Samsung users should head to the Find My Device website. From there, log in to the same Google account that the lost Samsung device has. Once logged on, check if the lost device is visible. Once the user has confirmed its visibility, there are three options that users must choose located on the left side of the computer screen. The option includes playing sound, securing the device or erasing the device.

Find My Device is the only app that Samsung users will need to find their phone if it goes missing. The best aspect is that it is ready to use right out of the box, and users won't have to do much after that.

Despite the benefit it brings, it is worth noting that users should also take note of their phone's IMEI and serial numbers to de-register the phone from cellular networks.

Related Article: Is Your Samsung S21 Freezing, Crashing After Update? 3 Steps to Fix Major Issue