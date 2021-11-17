'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' Gets Positive Early Impressions; Trailer, Release Date, Closed Beta Revealed

A new hype is taking over the internet! Bandai Namco recently announced "Dragon Ball: The Breakers," an asymmetrical survival game featuring anime characters.

Although it has some similarities to the iconic "Dead By Daylight," the Dragon Ball game adds a lot of unique features that players can look forward to.

On Tuesday, Bandai Namco posted a two-minute announcement trailer for "Dragon Ball: The Breakers." Its description talks about a mysterious area called "Temporal Seam." Players playing as seven "Survivors" will have to do their best against the eighth player called "Raider," who has the task of killing them all.



How to Play 'Dragon Ball: The Breakers'

According to Kotaku, Survivors can win the game by building the "Super Time Machine" and escaping. Survivors can use vehicles, power-up items and even weapons to improve their gameplay. Each survivor will also feature a unique ability, similar to Oolong and his shapeshifting.

However, Survivors are not the only ones with exciting updates. The Raider can upgrade themselves by completing objectives and eating players. If they reach their final form, the Raider will become unstoppable. This adds an exciting twist to the survival game.

Also, note that aside from the anime characters, players can custom-create new Survivors by utilizing game skins and decorative items. Kotoku pointed out that "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" save data could be linked to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," so this implies that characters from the latter game might be playable as Survivors.

"Dead By Daylight," the first game to popularize this survival type of game, is notably built with a horror-like thematic. In comparison, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" is based on an anime, so players can expect flamboyant explosions and radical combos in-game.

'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' Release Date: How to Join Beta

At the end of the official video trailer, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" announced a few more details for the launch schedule. The trailer gave an ambiguous release date sometime in 2022. The game will be available for PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam. It also revealed a closed beta test "coming soon."

Keep in mind that very little information is available outside the video announcement. Fans have no idea on the exact month or date of release.

Eurogamer cited a few words from the game producer, Ryosuke Hara. He said, "we are working hard with the team at Dimps to provide brand new fun asymmetric multiplayer experience that we want to be accessible for all, while offering a strong wealth and depth of gameplay and situations. We are looking forward to welcoming you during the closed beta test."

Unfortunately, not much can be determined from this announcement either. The team has yet to announce the details for the closed beta, like the eligibility requirements for the tester team. More information might be released in the coming months.

