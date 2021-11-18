'WWE Supercard Season 8' Guide: How to Win Survivor Mode, Get Badges

The "WWE Supercard Season 8: Chapter 1" is finally out! The update brings three big gameplay changes featuring Survivor mode, a badge system, and champion boosts.

On its announcement page, "WWE Supercard" called Season 8: Chapter 1 as the "Age of Renown and Cards." The update adds variety and complexity to the card play, bringing the game to a whole new level of immersive experience.

'WWE Supercard Season 8' Survivor Mode

One of the most obvious additions is the new Survivor mode on the main menu. This mode is a card play battle royale where the sole survivor in the real-time tournament wins the game. It is worth noting that the tournament was inspired by real-life events but with less personal interaction and more digital adaptation.

Be warned that the game features "closed pack" mode. This means decks used for the tournament will be randomly assigned. The five cards dealt to the player's hand and the deck draw will also be randomized. Lastly, note that during the start of the game, players have to trade one card from their hand to the opponent. This new game rule allows players to get rid of cards they don't want and potentially earn something better instead.

On Survivor, players will be matched up in one-on-one fights. Players who win get to proceed, and players who lose three times will be removed from the game. The cycle repeats until only one player is left standing.

Unfortunately, game developers have yet to reveal the game awards for Survivor. However, there is a strong possibility the winner might earn a badge, which will be discussed below.

'WWE Supercard' Changes: Flex Your Badge

Aside from gameplay, the new update also appeals to gamer's creativity through the badge system. This new feature is added to the player profile interface.

The new badge system lets players earn mementos based on their in-game accomplishments. These badges are earned on PVP, PVE, team-based play, and Season play. Also, note that badge progress will be displayed on the player's profile, allowing the players know about their total badge count.

Developers teased that badge counts could be important in the coming new chapters, which might include objectives and game mode completions.

How to Boost 'WWE Supercards'

Lastly, "WWE Supercard" announced a major improvement for gameplay strategies. This is because of the new "level up, pro, and fortify" function for support cards. Depending on the game style, players can power up their cards to get advantages in-game. This strategy is useful for clutch gaming and tough matchups.

Game developers also briefly discussed a Champs Boost stat modifier, which is applicable to Superstars' cards after winning a championship. Unfortunately, not much detail was revealed for this new system.

These exciting upgrades should now be available on the latest game update. More information and new additions might be revealed for "WWE Supercard Season 8: Chapter 1" later this year.



