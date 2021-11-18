Samsung Black Friday Sale 2021 Online Schedule for Discounts, 12 Best Deals You Can Get

The Samsung Black Friday Sale 2021 listings are finally here, and it features discounts up to $1000 off. Samsung offers all types of electronics, from tablets and laptops to TVs and home appliances. They also have discounts for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Last month, both Walmart and Amazon revealed their Black Friday Sale 2021 listings early. This is because the retailers anticipate major supply issues and labor shortages on holiday sales. Releasing the listings early helped customers plan out their budgets and choose their favorite products ahead of time. More recently, the major technological brand and company, Samsung, decided to follow the strategy.

Samsung listed exclusive offers for TVs, projectors, home appliances, laptops, tablets, smartphones and many more. Some of these listing featured shocking discounts that fans definitely don't want to miss.

Samsung Black Friday Sale 2021 Event Details

Note, however, that according to USA Today, the Samsung Black Friday deals might officially start on November 26. Unfortunately, its timeframe and events details have yet to be revealed.

Customers should keep in mind a few more Samsung service benefits for the sales. These are services like:

Trade ins

Free haul

Free shipping

No-contact delivery

Simple returns

Monthly credit payments

Samsung Care+

Typically, customers have to pay upfront for their purchases. However, Samsung reportedly offers a payment option for selected products that credit the amount as payable for 48 months. There will be no down payment and zero APR financing for this payment method.

This is a golden opportunity for Samsung fans who want to buy a new product but do not have enough budget. Just remember to settle your bills before the due date!

Lastly, consumers should know that some special offers include promos and freebies during purchase. This could be wireless earbuds or a discounted qualifying soundbar for a new home appliance. Freebies will only be available while supplies last.

Samsung Black Friday Sale 2021 12 Best Deals You Can Get

To get an idea of Samsung's incoming sales, USA Today listed some of the best discounts and offers available.

Samsung The Frame TV: $44.99 (save between $150 to $1000).

Samsung 43-Inch Sero QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.999 (save up to $1,000).

Samsung The Terrace QLED 4k Smart TV: $2,799.99 (save between $300 to $700).

Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station: $599 (save up to $200).

Samsung AirDresser with Steam Refresh and Sanitize Cycle: $1,349 (save up to $150).

Samsung NX60T8711SS/AA Smart Slide-In Gas Range: $1,699 (save up to $600).

Samsung 23-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator: $2,898.91 (save up to $1,000.05).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with trade-in from $129.99

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 with trade-in from $709.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G with trade-in from $299.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G with trade-in from $649.99

Keep in mind that more exciting deals might be revealed in the coming weeks.



