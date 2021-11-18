Bad News! 2022 Chevy Trucks Lose Major Feature Amid Global Chip Shortage

Due to the global chip shortage, the 2022 Chevy trucks as well as numerous GM vehicles will not have the heated seat feature.

Aside from this, other exciting features will also be affected, including the HD radio.

Chip Shortage: 2022 Chevy Trucks Affected Features

According to The Verge, Chevrolet has revealed that it would no longer be able to offer heated or ventilated seats on practically all of its upcoming SUVs and pickups due to the ongoing chip shortage, as first reported by Automotive News.

Cnet added that a GM spokesperson confirmed that a number of vehicles are missing heating elements but emphasized that the adjustment is temporary until the automaker's chip supplies recover again. It is uncertain whether this refers to a model year, a few months, or some other period.

Heated and ventilated seats will no longer be possible on the Chevrolet Malibu, Trailblazer, Blazer, Equinox, Traverse, Colorado, Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD, but they will be available in some variants.

Aside from the seats, Chevy heated steering wheels are not also available on several vehicles; however, they are available on the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac CT4, and CT5. In addition to this, it will depend on the trim.



This means that consumers must check the window sticker of a certain automobile to determine if the option is available. However, if these vehicles do not have a heated steering wheel, extra credit will be applied to the MSRP.

In relation to the said credit, Cnet furthered that the affected customers will receive a credit ranging from $150 to $500 to compensate for the loss.

Aside from the Chevrolet heated steering and seats, Car and Driver also shared several affected features of 2022 Chevy trucks.

HD Radio

GM announced earlier this summer that the HD radio option would be removed from its audio systems due to a lack of chip-dependent technology. According to The Drive, the modification affected multiple trims of Chevrolet Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s from year model 2021 and 2022.



Aside from this, the 2022 Chevrolet 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups are also affected.

Moreover, the Silverado LS, RST, LT, Trail Boss, LTZ, and High-Country trims, as well as the Sierra SLE, SLT, Elevation, AT4, and Denali Sierra trims will also not have HD Radio. Luckily, GM will issue affected truck buyers a $50 credit, same with other removed options

V-8 Cylinder Deactivation

Because of the chip scarcity, GM revealed in March that some Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra models for 2021 would use more gas. Some cars equipped with the 5.3-liter V-8 engine, a six- or eight-speed automatic transmission, and either Active Fuel Management or Dynamic Fuel Management would be missing their cylinder deactivation systems.

The truck's fuel consumption would rise by one mile per gallon because of the adjustment.

What Cause the Chip Shortage?

According to Kelly Blue Book, even today's low-cost cars contain more than 100 small computers, which are essential for mechanical tasks like engine timing and suspension adjustments that keep a car moving. However, chips are also responsible for creating comforts such as climate control and entertainment.

Despite the benefit that the chip brings, the entire automotive sector will be short on microchips. During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers reduced their orders of critical parts as it appeared that Americans would be unable to shop for cars at normal rates for a long time.

